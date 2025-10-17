Rother progress highlighted at parish conference

MAJOR developments and key initiatives in Rother were highlighted at a parish conference held in Brede earlier this week.

New facilities that will boost communities such as the recently completed Camber Welcome Centre and the development of 130 affordable homes among 200 new houses under construction at Blackfriars in Battle were some of the projects featured.

Rother District Council officers and members also detailed how they have become the most improved district authority in England when it comes to tackling climate change, moving from 50th out of 51 councils to ninth in the national league table.

Deputy Leader Cllr Sue Prochak said: “It was so useful to meet with our colleagues from parish and town councils to discuss the progress Rother has made in many areas, as well as sharing other opportunities and challenges we’re facing.

“These challenges include devolution and local government reorganisation. We discussed the strategic priorities from a town and parish perspective highlighting what the new Mayoral Authority should focus on to improve life particularly in the rural areas.

“Another major concern in Rother is the new imposed housing targets - in a district 90 per cent of which is designated as either national landscape or protected habitat sites.

“And Rother’s budget situation, shared with other councils across the country, is one in which we cannot in the long-term tackle the funding shortfall by using dwindling reserves. This requires a better funding settlement from central government.”

Developments and initiatives highlighted at the parish conference included:

The opening of the Camber Welcome Centre - providing a new space for the community including a kiosk, increased first aid facilities and sustainable building features.

Progress at Blackfriars in Battle – 200 new homes being constructed that will include 130 affordable homes for local people expected to be completed by September 2027.

The Rother Wine Triangle - the first wine trail for Sussex Winelands, the project includes branded signage in seven Rother vineyards, wayfinding maps, and a website.

Climate scorecard results - RDC was recognised as the most improved district council for our work in tackling climate change: rising from 50th out of 51 councils to ninth.

Progress at the Sidley Hub in Bexhill - under construction and currently running on programme to complete next May, the Hub is part of a multi-million pound Levelling Up regeneration project that includes the major refurbishment of the De La Warr Pavilion.

