Rusper pub could be turned into four flats

By Karen Dunn, local democracy reporter
Published 27th Dec 2024, 12:04 GMT
Plans to turn a pub into six flats are to be considered by Horsham District Council.

The application for the Lamb Inn, in Rusper, will be decided by the planning committee on January 7.

Officers have recommended it for approval.

The pub closed in August 2023, and planning permission was given in the November to turn it into four flats.

If approved, the development will be made up of four two-bedroom flats and two one-bedroom flats. There will be parking for 14 cars.

The council has received eight letters objecting to the plans, as well as an objection from Rusper Parish Council. Concerns raised included over-development, the loss of the pub, and noise.

To view the application, log on to public-access.horsham.gov.uk and search for DC/24/0874.

