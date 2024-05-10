Rustington Parish Council - vacancy for one councillor
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
There is now a vacancy on the Parish Council following the resignation of Councillor Graham Tyler.
A by-election to fill the vacancy will be held if within 14 days (not counting Saturdays, Sundays, Christmas Eve and bank holidays), from 10 May 2024, ten electors for the East Ward give notice in writing to the Returning Officer requesting such an election.
Please include elector numbers and elector signatures on the form.
The Address of the Returning Officer is: Arun District Council, Civic Centre, Maltravers Road, Littlehampton, West Sussex, BN17 5LF.
If no such notice is given within the time allowed the Parish Council will fill the vacancy by co-option.