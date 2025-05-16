Safety inspection planned after dogs become unwell in Worthing

The council has responded to reports that dogs became ill after being taken to a cricket ground in Worthing.

A report on social media claimed that two dogs 'ingested some sort of poison' at Manor Sports Ground – which is home to Worthing Cricket Club.

A spokesperson for Worthing Borough Council said: “We’re sorry to hear that dogs are reportedly unwell after visiting Manor Sports Ground in Worthing.

“We’re committed to creating healthier, pesticide-free environments in our green spaces. For this reason, our parks team uses ecological practices wherever possible and will only resort to stronger substances when there is no effective alternative to treat harmful weeds.

“Our methods would never allow dogs to be exposed to potentially dangerous substances and we can confirm that nothing of this kind has been used at Manor Sports Ground. We are therefore unsure what could have caused the dogs to become unwell.

“Our parks team is aware of the report and will carry out a safety inspection of the green space in response.”