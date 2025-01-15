Sanctions recommended for councillor who sent ‘bullying’ emails to parish clerk

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Sanctions have been recommended for a councillor who sent ‘bullying’ emails to a parish clerk.

The situation involving Paul Campbell, of Steyning Parish Council, was dealt with during a meeting of Horsham District Council’s standards committee on Monday (January 13).

Chairman Jon Olson announced that breaches of the code of conduct had been found as a result of three complaints lodged against Mr Campbell. The breaches related to emails sent to the parish clerk in August and September 2023.

Running through the three complaints, Mr Olson described ‘inappropriate’, ‘discourteous’ and ‘disrespectful’ emails sent by Mr Campbell, adding that the ‘cumulative effect of sending inappropriate emails amounts to bullying’.

He said Mr Campbell ‘continually challenges the clerk in an unprofessional and overly confrontational manner’ and that the ‘pattern of behaviour is also undermining and demeaning to the clerk’

Mr Olson added: “It is apparent that in-fighting among Steyning parish councillors has existed for some time, and that the source of conflict is deep-rooted and there is, in particular, the need for councillors to try to work together in a convivial and professional manner to act in the best interests of and serve the constituents of Steyning.

“These are serious complaints which evidence code breaches. Sadly, they do not appear to be isolated one-off incidents. Many of the communications are deeply unpleasant and personal and are aimed at the clerk.

“You will appreciate that the clerk undertakes an important official role for the parish council and that a disproportionate amount of his time is consumed by dealing with communications from Cllr Campbell. ”

The committee recommended a string of sanctions to the parish council. Any agreed by the parish will run for 16 weeks.

They state that Mr Campbell will send a formal written apology to the parish council and the clerk within one month; that he will not be allowed to serve on any committees, sub-committees, panels or groups, except for the full council meetings; and he will not represent the parish council on any outside bodies and will be removed from outside appointments.

On top of that, he must undergo training on council procedures; and any emails, letters, verbal enquiries or requests for information that he wishes to send must go via the chair or vice-chair of the parish council.

Mr Olson acknowledged that all involved felt they were acting on behalf of Steyning residents. He encouraged them to continue to do so ‘while abiding by the code of conduct’.

Six complaints made by Mr Campbell against several parish councillors were dismissed as no breaches of the code of conduct were found.

Mr Campbell was approached for comment.