Save West of Ifield campaigners urge Crawley and Horsham residents to object to plans

People opposed to plans to build 3,000 homes West of Ifield have been given a crash course in how to let Horsham District Council know how they feel.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Members of the Save West of Ifield campaign held two public meetings on Thursday evening (September 11) to run through the process of how to oppose Homes England’s hybrid application.

Dozens of people attended each session, asking questions about everything from biodiversity and traffic to how the development would impact Crawley and whether the borough council supported the plans.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

For the record, Crawley Borough Council has vehemently opposed the development since day one.

Save West of Ifield public meeting. Image: LDRS

Campaigners including Fenella Maitland-Smith urged people to not only object to the plans via the district council’s planning portal but to also contact every Horsham councillor, as well as Crawley councillors and the area’s MPs.

She said: “This is our last real chance to stop the West of Ifield development. Please play a part.”

To access the application documents – all 347 of them – log on to public-access.horsham.gov.uk and search for DC/25/1312.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There are three ways to have your say on the plans – online via the link above, by email to [email protected], and by post to case officer Jason Hawkes, Horsham District Council Planning Department, Albery House, Springfield Road, Horsham RH12 2GB.

You must include your name, full postal address and the application number. The deadline for comments is now October 12, though the application itself is unlikely to be heard before the new year.

Homes England will be represented at a meeting of Rusper Parish Council at Rusper Village Hall from 7pm on Thursday (September 18).