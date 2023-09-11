The government appointed planning inspector has allowed an appeal to build a 40 bed retirement block and a new smaller Constitutional Club on the site of the existing one in Crouch Lane, overlooking one of Seaford’s main parks and gardens.

The developer, McCarthy and Stone, appealed the decision made by Lewes District Council’s Planning Committee to refuse the application.

The plans were approved by the government’s planning inspector despite many objections. The inspector said he acknowledged the opposition but decided that there was no harm to the heritage significance of the area, and only minor harm by the massing of the building affecting living conditions of some of the surrounding homes.

According to the McCarthy Stone application: “The proposals are suitable for the site in terms of land use, amount of development, access, layout and appearance.

Seaford South District Councillors Christine Brett and Olivia Honeyman at the Constitutional Club. Photo: Lewes Liberal Democrats.

"They represent an exciting opportunity to deliver a new well–designed building providing retirement accommodation in Seaford. It is concluded that the proposals are fully acceptable in design and access terms.”

Councillor Christine Brett, District Councillor for Seaford South, said: “I am deeply disappointed with this outcome and fearful for pedestrians that use this area which is without pavements and has some blind entries. Expressing concern about the conflict between vehicles and pedestrians at the junction of Steyne Road and Crouch Lane as the Planning Inspector did will not make the situation better or pedestrians safer.

“So many local people explained that they want housing for younger people rather than another huge retirement block, and elderly neighbours came out of their flats to actually speak to the Inspector about this. However, as has been the pattern that we have seen with other similar developments in Seaford, the wishes of large businesses like McCarthy Stone are allowed to steamroller over the needs and views of local people.

