Seaford Town Council agrees to become core partner in new ‘super’ nature reserve

The Town Council becomes one of eight core partners in the proposed Seven Sisters National Nature Reserve.

At its Full Council meeting on Thursday 23rd January, members considered the recommendation to become a core partner in the proposed Seven Sisters National Nature Reserve (The Seven Sisters NNR), which is part of His Majesty The King’s Series of National Nature Reserves.

The creation of The Seven Sisters NNR, would not only protect the unique biodiversity of the region but also contribute to cleaner water, improved air quality, and climate change resilience. By restoring and connecting habitats, the project aims to enhance the natural environment for both wildlife and people.

Key goals of the project include:

· Protecting and restoring chalk habitats

· Enhancing water security

· Creating a resilient landscape by restoring and connecting habitats

· Promoting public engagement, fostering a sense of stewardship for generations to come

· Encouraging partnership working and knowledge sharing, including providing access to new funding sources

The Seven Sisters NNR sets out to extend and rename the Lullington Heath NNR (situated above Friston Forest in East Sussex) to over 2,000 hectares, by including parts of Eastbourne Downland managed by Eastbourne Borough Council and Seaford Head managed by Seaford Town Council.

When considering the proposals, the Town Council agreed a boundary map of Seaford Town Council owned land to include as part of The Seven Sisters NNR. The proposed boundary maps were created in consultation with the South Hill Farm tenant and Sussex Wildlife Trust officers. The agreed land to be included is land already designated in the Seaford Head Local Nature Reserve, not including Seaford Head Golf Course.

The recommendation to become a part of The Seven Sisters NNR was discussed in great depth by the Town Council’s Climate Change Sub-Committee in December 2024, given the proposals focussing heavily on nature recovery, improving public access to and appreciation of nature, and aiding scientific research and monitoring. The Sub-Committee was strongly in support of the proposals, which aided Full Council’s confidence and excitement at agreeing to become a core partner.

Other core partners in the proposed Seven Sisters NNR are:

Sussex Wildlife Trust

South Downs National Park Authority

South East Water

National Trust

Eastbourne Borough Council

Forestry England

Natural England

The Town Council’s decision to include parts of the Seaford Head Estate in The Seven Sisters NNR adds to and enhances its current designation as a Local Nature Reserve, Site of Special Scientific Interest and part of the South Downs National Park. This additional designation as a National Nature Reserve will bring national recognition of this area’s importance.