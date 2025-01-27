Seaford Town Council sets 2025-2026 precept
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
The ‘precept’ is the Town Council’s share of the Council Tax collected by the local billing authority, Lewes District Council. By issuing a ‘precept’ this ensures the Town Council is able to meet its spending requirements, from both its strategic plan and also the upkeep and maintenance of its large portfolio of assets and facilities within the town.
The Town Council’s precept amounts to around 5% of each household’s council tax bill, with the rest going to other local authorities of East Sussex County Council, Lewes District Council, East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service and Sussex Police.
Seaford Town Council has managed, through careful and methodical budgeting, to set a precept with a moderate increase of £14.68 per annum, or 28 pence per week on the Band D Council Tax (each Council Tax Bill will identify which band a property is in – Band D is however the average band and therefore used by all local authorities for the purposes of explaining the Council Tax level).
The reason for this increase is due in part to the nationwide rise in Employers' National Insurance contributions imposed by Government. Additionally, the increase will enable the Town Council to strengthen and broaden its officer team to enhance its capacity to better serve the town and deliver quality services.
A Seaford Town Council produced “Your Town Council Tax Explained” leaflet will be issued to all households with the 2025-2026 Council Tax Bills via Lewes District Council in March 2025.