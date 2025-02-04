Worthing Borough Council revealed in December 2023 that it would convert the offices it owns at 24 Marine Place into ‘much-needed’ five one-bedroom and studio flats for local residents – who would otherwise ‘continue to be housed elsewhere at greater expense’.

An update was posted by the council on social media on Friday, January 31.

“The redevelopment of our empty building in Marine Place into new homes involves our contractors first preparing the internal shell,” the council reported.

"The team are hollowing out the building so that the layout for the five new one-bedroom and studio flats can be created.

“The building’s Regency exterior will be retained as a feature of the conservation area but inside is being entirely remodelled.”

The council said it is currently having to house ‘well over 200 local households away from Worthing’ because of a ‘severe shortage of affordable housing here’.

A spokesperson explained: “While some of those households are staying in flats or houses in other parts of West Sussex, some are having to be housed outside the county – many miles away from their jobs, their children’s schools and their families and friends.

"These new flats will allow us to house more Worthing people in Worthing.”

It is hoped that the first tenants will be able to move into the flats ‘by the end of this summer’, the council said.

