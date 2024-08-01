Selsey bakery could become a restaurant
A former bakery in Selsey could soon be transformed into a café/restaurant.
The Village Bakery, in High Street, closed in September 2023. Now Chichester District Council has been notified that Bipin Bommakanti plans to open a new business there.
A planning statement submitted to the council asked the authority to issue a Certificate of Lawful Use recognising that no planning permission was needed to make the change.
Officers need to be satisfied that all appropriate legal tests have been met before such a certificate is granted.
To view the application, log on to publicaccess.chichester.gov.uk and search for 24/01706/PLD
