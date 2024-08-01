Selsey bakery could become a restaurant

By Karen Dunn, local democracy reporter
Published 1st Aug 2024, 16:32 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now
A former bakery in Selsey could soon be transformed into a café/restaurant.

A former bakery in Selsey could soon be transformed into a café/restaurant.

The Village Bakery, in High Street, closed in September 2023. Now Chichester District Council has been notified that Bipin Bommakanti plans to open a new business there.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

A planning statement submitted to the council asked the authority to issue a Certificate of Lawful Use recognising that no planning permission was needed to make the change.

Selsey High Street. Image: GoogleMapsSelsey High Street. Image: GoogleMaps
Selsey High Street. Image: GoogleMaps

Officers need to be satisfied that all appropriate legal tests have been met before such a certificate is granted.

To view the application, log on to publicaccess.chichester.gov.uk and search for 24/01706/PLD

Related topics:SelseyChichester District Council

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.