A former bakery in Selsey could soon be transformed into a café/restaurant.

The Village Bakery, in High Street, closed in September 2023. Now Chichester District Council has been notified that Bipin Bommakanti plans to open a new business there.

A planning statement submitted to the council asked the authority to issue a Certificate of Lawful Use recognising that no planning permission was needed to make the change.

Officers need to be satisfied that all appropriate legal tests have been met before such a certificate is granted.

To view the application, log on to publicaccess.chichester.gov.uk and search for 24/01706/PLD