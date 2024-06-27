Selsey butcher's can't be turned into a takeaway, planners rule
Plans to change a former butcher’s shop into a hot food takeaway have been refused by Chichester District Council.
The application for the former Barnyard Butchers, in Selsey High Street, was given the thumbs-down by planning officers.
The shop has been empty since 2022. But, when refusing the plans, officers told applicant Ramu Mandala that there was not enough information to show that there was no demand for it to remain as a shop rather than a takeaway.
To view the application, log on to publicaccess.chichester.gov.uk and search for 24/00279/FUL.
