Selsey care home could become 19 homes
The application from Wittering Developments Ltd seeks permission to change the use of Marjorie Cobby House, in Selsey, and convert it into 19 homes.
The care home was declared surplus to requirements by West Sussex County Council in 2022 and was listed for sale, inviting offers in the region of £975,000.
The proposal is to demolish a single-storey section of the building and extend the rest, creating an entirely two-storey building.
If the application is approved, the converted building will contain eight one-bedroom and 11 two-bedroom flats. There will be parking for 25 cars and 18 bicycles.
To view the application, log on to publicaccess.chichester.gov.uk and search for 25/00142/FUL.
