Chichester District Council is ready to hand over more than £110,000 for improvement works at The Selsey Centre.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

During a meeting of the cabinet on Tuesday (December 5), members approved the release of £112,320.72 of Section 106 funds to Selsey Town Council to improve the toilets at the centre, in Manor Road.

A final decision on whether to hand over the money will be made by the full council in January.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to SussexWorld, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Section 106 funds are made up of contributions from developers who have built in the area and are allocated to schemes such as affordable housing, community facilities and roads.

Selsey Centre. Image: GoogleMaps

If approved by the full council, the town council’s money will be taken from a contribution of more than £175,000 which was made by developers building on land north west of Park Road.

The improvements will see under-used changing rooms removed and larger male and female toilet facilities installed.

Government grant funding will be used to install a Changing Places facility, which have plenty of room for wheelchair users and any carers and include a bench and hoist.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There was praise from councillors for the Selsey Centre’s contribution to community life.