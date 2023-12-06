Selsey Centre could get £110k upgrade
During a meeting of the cabinet on Tuesday (December 5), members approved the release of £112,320.72 of Section 106 funds to Selsey Town Council to improve the toilets at the centre, in Manor Road.
A final decision on whether to hand over the money will be made by the full council in January.
Section 106 funds are made up of contributions from developers who have built in the area and are allocated to schemes such as affordable housing, community facilities and roads.
If approved by the full council, the town council’s money will be taken from a contribution of more than £175,000 which was made by developers building on land north west of Park Road.
The improvements will see under-used changing rooms removed and larger male and female toilet facilities installed.
Government grant funding will be used to install a Changing Places facility, which have plenty of room for wheelchair users and any carers and include a bench and hoist.
There was praise from councillors for the Selsey Centre’s contribution to community life.
Steve Boulcott (Green & Local Alliance Group, Selsey South) spoke of a ‘life-time’ of events – from weddings to wakes – which are hosted by the centre, alongside a variety of classes and clubs.