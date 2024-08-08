The Bill House, Selsey. Image: Manorwood

Plans to add 15 bedrooms to a residential home in Selsey have been approved by Chichester District Council.

The application for the Grade-II listed Bill House, in Grafton Road, was given the nod by the planning committee on Wednesday (August 7).

It will see the removal of existing extension, bungalow and greenhouses and the building of a single-storey extension making up the extra rooms, office and communal areas.

Two previous applications – one for an extension of 21 bedrooms – were refused in November 2020 and July 2023 because the council felt they would be ‘harmful’ due to their scale, location and unsympathetic design.

But this time officers and committee members were happier with the plans on the table and the application was approved unanimously.

A spokesman for the applicant said the extension would allow them to take on another ten staff, adding to the 46 already working at the home.

To view the application, log on to publicaccess.chichester.gov.uk and search for 24/01101/LBC (the listed building consent) and 24/01100/FUL.