Senior Horsham councillor supports Tim Loughton for Sussex Mayor
The former East Worthing & Shoreham MP stepped down in 2024 after more than 27 years in Parliament, declaring on social media that it was ‘wiser to leave five minutes too soon than to continue for five years too long’.
Philip Circus, who represents West Chiltington, Thakeham & Ashington on the district council, said Mr Loughton would ‘speak loud and clear for the interests of Sussex without fear or favour’.
The need for the first Sussex Mayor came about due to the ongoing reorganisation of local government, which will see district, borough and county councils swept away in favour of unitary authorities and a combined mayoral authority.
The mayor will have powers covering areas such as infrastructure, transport, the economy, investment, and housing and skills.
Mr Circus said: “So many people are unaware of the huge changes in local government just around the corner, including the mayoral role, which potentially involves substantial new strategic powers devolved by the government.
“Those who are in the know are telling me we need a strong figure who will fight for Sussex – people like Andy Burnham or Ben Houchen. I have seen too many second-rate people reach senior positions by just slavishly being ‘on message’ – those who Oscar Wilde described as ‘people who rise without trace’.
“The role of Sussex Mayor is too important to be left in the hands of such a person, not least because the new mayor will have to hold their own with the biggest figures in local and central government.”
West Sussex County Council leader Paul Marshall threw his hat into the Conservative candidate ring last week, pledging ‘bold, experienced leadership to secure a brighter future for all 1.7 million Sussex residents’.
