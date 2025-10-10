Seven new homes can be built at Bersted

A third attempt to get planning permission to build seven homes at the back of a property at Shripney Road, Bersted, has been successful.

Arun planners have approved an application for the homes – one two bed, three three bed and three four bed – and access to the back of Regal House and Wayside, Shripney Road.

In their decision report they said an application for seven dwellings was refused in August 23 and dismissed on appeal in May 24. The refusal reasons related to the protection of trees and their impact on neighbouring amenity and drainage of the site.

“A subsequent application which reduced the number of properties and removed those which were considered by way of their siting to give rise to harm upon the trees,” the report said. “During this application it was determined that the drainage strategy proposed was insufficient and it was withdrawn as there were changes to the drainage requirements. This application seeks the same design but has provided additional drainage information to support an alternative discharge method.”

An image of the proposed homes by Manhire LLP

Bersted Parish Council felt the access is too close to Orchard Place and may cause highway issues.

Officers said: “The site is sustainable, and the scheme will result in benefits to the local and wider area from the provision of new housing, the creation/retention of construction jobs, spending by future residents on local shops/services.”

“The adverse impacts ‘do not significantly and demonstrably outweigh the benefits’ they said..

To see the report, go to the Arun District Council website and use the search reference BE/48/25/PL.