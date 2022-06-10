Share your views on crime and anti-social behaviour in the Bognor Regis area

You can share your views on crime and anti-social behaviour in the Bognor Regis area.

By Nikki Jeffery
Friday, 10th June 2022, 4:39 pm
Updated Friday, 10th June 2022, 4:40 pm

The Safer Arun Partnership is inviting residents of Arun to share their views through its community safety survey.

The partnership is keen to understand more about the issues that most affect residents.

The survey is open from Friday, June 10, until Sunday, July 17, and can be completed on Arun’s website.

Arun Civic Centre, Littlehampton

It is a statutory requirement for local authority areas to have a Community Safety Partnership that tackles crime and disorder.

In Arun, this is known as the Safer Arun Partnership.

Key members include Arun District Council, Sussex Police, West Sussex County Council, Fire and Rescue Service, probation, and health services.

Agencies work closely together to identify priority areas and implement a plan to reduce problematic behaviour in our communities.

The results of this survey will help the partnership to formulate a response to local concerns.

Chair of the Safer Arun Partnership, cllr Alison Cooper, said: “It’s important for the partnership to consult with residents and give them the opportunity to tell us what concerns them the most.

"By hearing what residents have to say, the partnership can ensure its work addresses local issues to help make communities feel safer and stronger.

"I encourage as many residents as possible to participate in this survey so that partners can develop comprehensive strategies to reduce crime and nuisance behaviour in the district.”

Further information on the Safer Arun Partnership can be found here.

