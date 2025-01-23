Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Adur District Council has issued an explanation after residents at a block of flats lodged a complaint over the number of recycling bins provided.

Giles Cockman is part of the residents' association for 54 flats in Rosslyn Court, Shoreham. He said they have recycling collected fortnightly – ‘which has led to bins becoming full up very quickly, if not overflowing’ before collection day.

"This has been going on for many months,” Giles said.

"I contacted the local council before Christmas asking for them to supply some more bins. At the moment we have a mix of large four wheeled bins (three), and several smaller ones (six) for 54 households.

"In summary, they refused to supply any further smaller bins, saying it would add extra time on for the refuse collectors to empty them. And they would only provide the larger bins at a cost to flat residents.

"At the moment, residents here have each had to pay out in the region of £9,000 in 2024 for urgent roof replacement work – and with many here being pensioners, they are likely to be struggling with the lack of winter fuel payments. So I have respectfully pushed back on us being expected to fund the recycling bins ourselves.

"It just seems so incredibly short-sighted by the council. At a time when we are all being told to be more environmentally conscious, by not providing extra recycling bins, it risks residents just dumping it in the refuse bins, ultimately also adding to landfill fees which the council will have to pay.

"So it has both a negative impact environmentally and economically in the long term.”

Adur District Council issued a statement in response, explaining that it doe not ‘provide free bins to flats’.

"It’s the responsibility of the management company for a communal block like Rosslyn Court to pay for them and we have regular conversations on that subject with management companies,” a council spokesperson said.

"This is line with the approach taken by many local authorities across the country.

“We calculate the capacity required for each block at 120 litres of waste per flat. We will then supply bins up to this total capacity if the management company funds them. We also calculate the capacity required for each block at 120 litres of recycling per flat.

"Unlike for waste, we will supply recycling bins beyond the total capacity if the management company funds them. This is because we’re keen to encourage our residents to recycle more.”

In comparison, the capacity provided for houses is 140 litres per home.

The council said it ‘won’t be providing additional recycling bins for free’ to Rosslyn Court, but if the management company funds them – ‘we will be happy to deliver them’.

The spokesperson added: “Alternatively, while reviewing the number of bins that Rosslyn Court has as part of your question, we’ve identified that it currently has a waste capacity of 1,000 litres greater than the residents are entitled to.

"If the management company returns one of its large refuse bins to us we will replace it with a recycling bin of the same size free of charge, which will help reduce any problems the residents may be having with their recycling.”

Following this response, Giles said his argument ‘still stands’, adding: “Why are flat owners being discriminated against in the supply of free bins?

"And if we lose a refuse bin, these, too, will be overflowing by collection day and cause a health and safety issue.”