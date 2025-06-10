‘Significant increase’ in anti-social behaviour prompts Chichester District Council to impose Public Space Protection Order

A ‘significant increase’ in anti-social behaviour has prompted Chichester District Council to impose a Public Space Protection Order across the city centre.

The PSPO was approved during a meeting of the cabinet on Tuesday (June 10).

An order had been in place between 2016 and 2022 and saw a fall in alcohol-related incidents. But things started getting worse around six months ago, particularly around Eastgate Square.

Tracie Bangert, cabinet member for communities & well-being, said: “This anti-social behaviour has a significant impact on residents, businesses and visitors in the city, and it is anticipated a PSPO will support other anti-social behaviour remedies already in place.”

The PSPO will cover the entire city centre from the A27 in the south, to the A286 in the north, and from Whyke Road and the A259 in the east, to the A286, including Brewery Field, in the west.

More than 730 people responded to a public consultation, with the vast majority saying alcohol-related anti-social behaviour had become more of a problem or a much bigger problem in the city centre over the last six months.

There was huge support for a PSPO and the need to tackle the problem, mostly from people over 55, and mostly from women.

Leader Adrian Moss said the issue had caused ‘considerable upset’ and that the council was looking at other initiatives as well ‘to really make sure that Chichester is safe and a place people want to come’.

James Vivian (Lib Dem, Chichester Central) told the meeting that people living around Eastgate Square had been afraid to leave their homes via the front doors due to the ‘threats and abuse’ hurled by thugs.

He added: “Anti-social behaviour is a dark mark on a city that is actually a very pleasant place to live.”

The PSPO will come into force from June 17 and will be in place for three years.

Anyone who refuses to stop drinking or give up their alcohol may be given a £100 Fixed Penalty Notice. If they fail to pay, they could be prosecuted and fined up to £1,000.