'Significant risk to the public' - Council to continue felling trees in Worthing

Work will continue in Worthing to fell trees, which pose a 'significant risk to the public'.

Worthing Borough Council said trees at Cissbury Fields have ‘sadly been affected by the destructive disease ash dieback’.

Works will resume next week to remove the affected trees.

“Earlier this year, our contractor completed the first stage of its operation at Sheepcombe Hanger, a section of woodland at Cissbury Fields, to fell diseased trees that could pose a significant risk to the public,” the council told residents, via social media.

Having felled the trees ‘posing the highest risk to members of the public’, contractors ‘paused their operation’ at Cissbury Fields ahead of spring. Work is now set to resume. Photo: Worthing Borough Council

"Ash dieback is a chronic fungal disease that has been slowly killing ash trees in the UK and across Europe. It considerably weakens trees and results in crown dieback, which eventually renders the tree unsafe.

“In recent years, we have been felling ash trees clearly affected by the disease to ensure public woodland paths remain safe. Sadly, ash is one of the most common types of tree in West Sussex, meaning our woodlands are suffering more than most.”

This was to avoid bird nesting season, which typically runs from March to September in the UK.

The council added: “Now the nesting season has passed, our contractors will be returning to Sheepcombe Hanger to conclude its works. Each tree that is due to be felled has been assessed by our arboricultural inspector, and our contractors will be checking trees for nests and life.

“As with our previous ash dieback works, hundreds of new young trees will be planted to ensure our woodlands are conserved for future generations.”

The council said it will plant a variety of species at Sheepcombe Hanger this winter.