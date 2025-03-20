Single council plan to be further explored as one option for East Sussex

Work towards proposals for a single local authority in East Sussex should continue, councillors have agreed.

The cabinet of East Sussex County Council (ESCC) backed an interim plan drawn up with partners from borough and district councils which suggests that a new local authority on the current boundaries of East Sussex appears a clear option for reorganising local government.

The plan suggests a single body could meet the government’s ambitions for streamlined local government and satisfy its criteria that new unitary councils should be created with a population of 500,000 or more. The population of East Sussex is 550,000.

The government wants unitary councils to replace two-tier government in areas with both county and borough/district councils.

The initial plan drawn up by the six local authorities in East Sussex suggests a single unitary authority as a leading option.

But it makes clear council leaders remain open to presenting alternatives if the government changes its criteria, and if evidence and strong public support suggest other options.

If created, a new authority or authorities would replace ESCC and the five boroughs or districts of Eastbourne, Hastings, Lewes, Rother and Wealden in 2028.

The six councils have agreed that any new structure for local government in East Sussex must:

Improve outcomes for residents and communities

Make best use of resources now and for the future

Be member led and developed in collaboration with a range of stakeholders, including public sector partners, business and the voluntary sector

Support staff in all councils as they are crucial to delivery during transition and beyond

Enhance local democracy, local identity, transparency, accessibility, local decision making and accountability

Support and drive decision making and public service reform at both Sussex and local level

Provide a stronger and unified voice to help attract investment and tackle priorities

Partners have agreed the extra work to develop a new local government structure in East Sussex should be funded by the government as it cannot be met from existing council resources.

Cllr Keith Glazier, leader of East Sussex County Council, said: “There is a case that a single local authority could provide the best quality and value of service for people in East Sussex.

“Our initial view is it could be the least disruptive option, the most streamlined, and able to draw on the strength of our existing partnerships. Many of these already work across the whole of East Sussex.

“But we need to hear the views of residents, businesses and partners and to build the evidence for what will work best for them.

“We’ve always worked effectively with our district and borough colleagues and other partners and we want to continue that collaboration on the significant amount of work and engagement needed to develop one or more final proposals.”

Final, detailed proposals for unitary government in East Sussex will be submitted to government in September.

The full cabinet report can be found at: https://democracy.eastsussex.gov.uk/documents/s65517/Item%206%20-%20Local%20Government%20Reorganisation.pdf

Cabinet today also agreed ESCC’s response to the government’s consultation on devolutin for Sussex which would establish a mayoral combined county authority, with an elected mayor in 2026.

The full report can be found at: https://democracy.eastsussex.gov.uk/documents/s65514/Item%205%20-%20Devolution%20consultation%20response.pdf