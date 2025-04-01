Six-week consultation suggested for Chichester district Local Plan

Chichester District Council

A six-week public consultation has been suggested into adjustments to Chichester District Council’s new Local Plan.

The Plan covers 2021-39 and is currently undergoing examination. Following a hearing held last year, inspectors said the Plan was likely to be found to be legally compliant and sound subject to some modifications.

Among those modifications was a change to the amount of housing that needed to be built by 2039. Inspectors said the figure should be 11,484 homes, rather than the 10,350 submitted in the Plan.

Another saw the inspectors agree that 5% of homes built on windfall sites – those that unexpectedly become available for development – should be custom and self-build. This only applies to windfall sites of more than 200 homes.

During a meeting of the cabinet on Tuesday (April 1), members recommended the consultation be held from April 10 to May 27. A final decision will be made by the full council on April 8.

To find out more about the Local Plan and the examination, log on to the council’s website.