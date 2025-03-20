Sixty buildings of historic significance added to Horsham's Local List

Sixty buildings, including Horsham Hospital, have been added to the Horsham Town Local List. Image: GoogleMaps

Sixty buildings have been added to the Horsham Town Local List.

The list, which was set up in 2011, helps to protect buildings of historic and architectural significance.

The updated version was approved during a meeting of Horsham District Council’s cabinet on Wednesday (March 19).

Among the new additions are St John’s Church, in Hammerpond Road, which was built in 1839 for the newly formed parish of Lower Beeding; the community hospital, in Hurst Road, which was designed in 1923 by local architect FW Troup; the hospital annex, which was the first Horsham Cottage Hospital, built in 1892; and the Capitol theatre, which opened in 1936 as the Ritz ABC Cinema.

Buildings on the list are considered to be non-designated heritage assets. This means that, while they do not receive the protection of Grade-I or Grade-II listed buildings, their heritage significance must be taken into consideration when any planning decisions are made.

The list was updated after a review of buildings in Horsham town was carried out by the Horsham Society, in consultation with the council’s senior conservation officer.

Philip Circus (Con, West Chiltington, Thakeham & Ashington) said he strongly support local listing.

He added: “I think it’s important to preserve our heritage and I’m very pleased that we are taking local listing seriously. I know that there are limitations on the protection it gives but it still denotes the fact that we as a council regard these buildings as having some importance and deserve to be protected and their protection enhanced.”

With the district council entering its final chapter before it is dissolved as part of the Local Government Reorganisation, questions were asked about whether the new unitary authority would preserve the local lists.

Leader Martin Boffey said: “That would be my wish and my hope and my reasonable belief – but I’m not taking anything for granted at the moment.”