Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The council has decided to temporarily leave a slipway on Goring beach ‘covered in shingle’.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Since the 1980s, the two public slipways on Goring beach have provided residents and visitors with a free facility to launch their small watercraft.

"The timber ramps, located opposite Alinora Crescent and Sea Place, were designed around the profile of our shingle seafront at that time and required minimal shingle removal,” a spokesperson for Worthing Borough Council said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"However, the profile of the beach has changed significantly over time and in recent years we have seen regular, huge volumes of shingle completely cover the two slipways, despite our best efforts to keep them clear for the summer season.

Since the 1980s, the two public slipways on Goring beach have provided residents and visitors with a free facility to launch their small watercraft. Photo: Worthing Borough Council

"Our inspections have identified that the slipway opposite Alinora Crescent is now in poor condition as a result of the huge volumes of shingle.”

Some sections of the ramp are covered in deposits of shingle which are ‘more than a metre deep’, the council said. This is preventing its ‘feasible, timely removal’.

The council added: “While we consider our next steps, we have decided to leave the slipway opposite Alinora Crescent covered in shingle.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We are engaging with slipway users and other groups who use our coastline, to better understand how our changing beaches are affecting and challenging their activities.”

The public ramp opposite Sea Place remains available to use.