Social housing provider set to get almost £1m from Chichester council towards 19 homes

Chichester District Council plans to give £950,000 to Worthing Homes to help pay for 19 affordable homes.

Earlier this year, the council called for registered providers to deliver affordable housing projects in the district. Worthing Homes stepped up and the aim is to build the new homes in North Mundham.

The issue was discussed during a meeting of the cabinet on Tuesday (September 2) and will be put to the full council for final approval.

Oona Hickson, cabinet member for housing, revenues & benefits, said the new homes would be offered initially to parish residents on the housing register, before being cascaded out to the surrounding villages and the wider district.

She added: “These homes would be available first through a local lettings plan to residents and those with strong local connections to the parish of North Mundham.

“This scheme will be delivering much-needed new rented and shared ownership homes that will be truly affordable to live in and to run – and delivering on a key priority of this council.”

Thirteen of the homes will be for social rent and six will be shared ownership. The grant will be made up of £417,000 from the general reserve and £533,000 from commuted sums – money paid by developers and ring-fenced for affordable housing.

On top of this, Worthing Homes would provide around £4m, while Homes England has been asked for another £1m.

Despite the name, Worthing Homes operates across the south coast and has worked with the council before.

Ms Hickson added: “The delivery of affordable homes is a key corporate objective, and securing homes for rent at social rent level is a key objective of the council’s newly adopted Housing, Homeless & Rough Sleeping Strategy 2025-30.”