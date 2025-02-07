Social housing rents set to rise by 2.7 per cent in Arun

Arun District Council social housing rents are set to rise by 2.7 per cent in 2025/26.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The rise was approved by the council’s housing and wellbeing committee at its meeting on Tuesday, February 4, alongside a 2.7 per cent rise in garage rents.

Existing sheltered housing service charges, for communal heating, lighting, and water and sewage, will also see a 2.7 per cent increase, plus any additional increases on a ‘scheme by scheme basis’, according to a report presented to the committee.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The report said the council’s Housing and Revenue Account (HRA), which is responsible for the council’s housing stock, would see a budget surplus in 2025/26 of roughly £660,000, bringing the HRA reserves up to £1.5million from £890,000.

The council plans to see HRA reserves return to its targeted minimum level of £2million by the following year in 2026/27.

An updated business plan for the HRA was also approved by members of the committee, outlining £50,000 per property in spending on major works and £25,000 per property on de-carbonisation by 2050.

The business plan showed the spend would likely see the HRA hit a ‘peak debt’ of around £219.127million by 2050, up from the originally estimated £66.491million peak in January 2023.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

ADC housing officers told the committee this was a ‘substantial’ increase in borrowing for the council.

They said the cost of interest rates would not start to overtake a healthy level of income within the HRA until around 2040, when the authority could fall back into a deficit, saying it was important for the council to ‘manage’ its financial position.

Group Head of Housing at ADC, Richard Tomkinson, said: “This increase in investment [is] a direct result of actions taken to prioritise restoring the HRA to a sustainable financial position, and avoiding the very real threat of the HRA falling into an unlawful deficit position.

“It’s probably also worth saying, that we’re not alone in that position, all councils have seen a deterioration in the financial position of their HRA.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It’s generally being caused by the twin effects of rent constraint over a number of years and the substantial additional spending and investment requirements, through additional regulatory burdens.”

He added post-covid inflation rises impacting construction costs and rising interest rates as other financial burdens for the HRA.