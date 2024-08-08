Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Plans to mount solar panels on the roof of a Newhaven swimming pool have been unanimously approved by Lewes planners.

On Wednesday (August 7), Lewes District Council’s planning committee considered proposals to mount 131 solar panels on the roof of the Seahaven Swim and Fitness Centre in Chapel Street.

The scheme, in which the council was the applicant, also involves the replacement of the centre’s existing corrugated roof with new materials.

Before making their decision, the committee heard how the officers wanted to add three further conditions to their original recommendation for approval. These included measures to protect birds and a construction management plan.

Seahaven Swim & Fitness Centre. Image via Google Maps.

These conditions were deemed acceptable and the application approved without further discussion.

For further information on the plans see application reference LW/24/0382 on the Lewes District Council website.