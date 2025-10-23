'Solid positiion' - Crawley Borough Council forecasts budget deficit for 2026/27

Crawley Borough Council has forecast a budget deficit of £2.439m for 2026/27.

The shortfall, which is based on a council tax increase of 2.99% – £7.15 for a band D home – is included in the council’s Budget Strategy 2026/27 to 2027/28.

The strategy goes no further than that as the council will be abolished on April 1 2028, making way for a larger unitary authority under Local Government Reorganisation.

The strategy was created amid high levels of uncertainty when it came to government funding – the council won’t find out what it will receive until December – as well as inflation pressures and a rise in demand for services, especially when it came to homelessness.

Things haven’t been helped by two government funding advisers coming up with vastly different forecasts – one pointing to a £711,000 surplus and the other a £3.5m deficit. A third model came up with the £2.439m shortfall.

Michael Jones, leader of the council, told the meeting that the out-turn for 2024/25 had been ‘favourable’, with the General Fund balance sitting at £4.177m on April 1. An estimated overspend of £326,000 was forecast at the end of the first quarter of 2025/26, with the General Fund predicted to be £3.939m at the end of March 2026.

This is just shy of £1m higher than the £3m minimum the council set itself for the Fund, placing the authority in a better position going into 2026/27 than was previously forecast.

Mr Jones said: “Given all the pressures, we begin from a solid position due to the huge amount of work that was done on the budget last year. That can’t be understated and that has undoubtedly allowed us to approach what needs to be done this year from a better point.”

Closing the £2.439m gap in the council’s budget in the next financial year will require a combination of up to £1.5m of cuts – though there was no mention of what they might be – along with money from reserves. Mr Jones said borrowing was also likely ‘but must be avoided where possible’.

He added: “This is a strong and prudent strategy for the challenges which may lie ahead with our budget, and we will do everything that we can to ensure we continue to keep this council’s finances on an even keel.”

Conservative leader Duncan Crow said there had never been such uncertainty in budget forecasting.