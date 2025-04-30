South Downs planning applications: April 23 to April 30

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The following planning applications have been made to South Downs National Park Authority between April 23 and April 30.

For more information about the planning applications below visit the South Downs National Park Authority website – or take a look at last week’s planning applications from across the Chichester district on the Sussex World website at www.sussexworld.co.uk

Cocking

SDNP/25/01684/TCA: 7 Lamberts Yard, Cocking. Notification of intention to crown reduce back to old wound points on 1 no. twin-stemmed Acacia tree.

Easebourne

SDNP/25/01568/PNTEL: 1 River Ground Stables, Easebourne Lane, Easebourne. Regulation 5 notification - To install approximately 1 span of overhead cabling, 15m of internal cable(tails), 1 external 5mm drill and fdc bracket.

Ebernoe

SDNP/25/01253/LDP: 1 Capels Cottages, Ebernoe Road, Balls Cross, Ebernoe. Single storey rear extension.

SDNP/25/01358/HOUS: 1 Capels Cottages, Ebernoe Road, Balls Cross, Ebernoe. Replacement garage with roof terrace over.

Fernhurst

SDNP/25/01340/FUL: Land at Fernden, Kingsley Green, Haslemere. Upgrading of existing access track to all weather track (temporary consent).

SDNP/25/01354/TCA: St Marys Cottage, St Marys Drive, Fittleworth. Notification of intention to fell 1 no. Pittosporum tree T2, 1 no. Variegated Holly tree (T4) , 2 no. Mulberry trees (T6 and T7), 1 no. Falcate Yellow Wood tree (T11) and clump of Cherry Laurels (in the main rear garden) within Group, G2. Crown lifted by up to 3m (above ground level) on 3 no. Holly trees (to the east of the boundary fence within Group, G2. Crown lift southern sector by up to 4m and reduce southern sector by up to 2m on 1 no. Yew tree (T3). Reduce height to 2m (above ground level) on all Hazel trees within Group, G3.

Fittleworth

SDNP/25/01604/LIS: The Swan Inn, Lower Street, Fittleworth. Partial dismantling and reconstruction of 3 no. chimney stacks (chimneys 1, 3 and 5) and removal of 1 no. chimney stack (chimney no. 4).

Graffham

SDNP/25/01469/CND: High View, Graffham Road, East Lavington. Demolition of existing and construction of 1 no. new dwelling and associated landscaping (Variation of condition 2 from planning permission SDNP/23/02554/FUL - Relocation of dwelling).

Harting

SDNP/25/01435/TPO: South View, Orchard Close, East Harting. Crown reduce (back to previous pruning points - height by up to 5m and widths by up to 3m) on 1 no. Oak tree (T1) within Area, A1 subject to HT/64/00555/TPO.

SDNP/25/01523/CND: Pays Farm, Oak Barn, North Lane, South Harting. General repair works to roof and walls, installation of new roof and wall insulation and replacement of windows and rainwater goods. Application under Section 73 to vary Condition 2 (approved plans) of householder application SDNP/24/05270/HOUS to allow for revised insulation details and for a change to the roof tiles.

SDNP/25/01524/CND: Pays Farm, Oak Barn, North Lane, South Harting. General repair works to roof and walls, installation of new roof and wall insulation and replacement of windows and rainwater goods. Application under Section 73 to vary Condition 2 (approved plans) of listed building consent SDNP/24/05271/LIS to allow for revised insulation details and for a change to the roof tiles.

SDNP/25/01632/PA3R: Farm Buildings Units 5, 6 Aand 7, West of Putmans 5 Putmans Lane, West Harting. Change of use of agricultural accommodation to mixed B8 Storage and Distribution Use and Class E (giii) Light Industrial Use.

Heyshott

SDNP/25/01605/LIS: Dunford House , Dunford Hollow, West Lavington. Change of use of conference and training centre (C2 Use Class) to conference and training centre (C2 Use Class), events venue (sui generis) and heritage information area (F1(c) Use Class) with public access (number of days to be confirmed) and replacement manager's accommodation.

Lynchmere

SDNP/25/01423/HOUS: High Meadow, Danley Lane, Linchmere. Replacement of existing conservatory on rear elevation.

Lurgashall

SDNP/25/01286/LIS: Wheelwrights House, Hillgrove Lane, Lurgashall. Repair and remedial work to external walls and internal linings.

Midhurst

SDNP/25/00976/CND: Summerfield, June Lane, Midhurst. Proposed new front porch, enlarged parking area and conversion of existing roof space to bedroom and shower room with rear dormer - (variation of Condition 2 of Planning Permission MI/08/01508/DOM for additional 2 no. dormers to front elevation and 1 no. dormer to rear elevation.

SDNP/25/01513/HOUS: Sunnyside, Carron Lane, Midhurst. Second floor addition.

SDNP/25/01659/TCA: Ivy Bank, Carron Lane, Midhurst. Notification of intention to crown reduce east and south sectors by up to 2m on 1 no. Oak tree (T1) and fell 1 no Oak tree (T2).

Milland

SDNP/25/01281/HOUS: Birchen House, Wheatsheaf Enclosure, Milland. Ground and 1st floor rear/side extensions.

Petworth

SDNP/25/00793/HOUS: Candle Cottage, High Street, Petworth. Replace single storey rear extension with two storey extension and an addition of 3 no. windows to side elevation.

SDNP/25/00869/HOUS: Quarry Hill, Grove Lane, Petworth. Outdoor swimming pool and associated plant equipment for pool heating. Air source heat pump.

Singleton

SDNP/25/01645/TCA: Grooms Yard, A286 The Grove to Cobblers Row, Singleton. Notification of intention to fell 2 no. Sycamore trees (quoted as T1 & T2).

Stedham With Iping

SDNP/25/01702/TCA: North End House, 19 The Street, Stedham. Notification of intention to fell 1 no. Cypresses fir Tree.

Stoughton

SDNP/25/01598/TCA: Sheepwash Platt, Cooks Lane, Walderton. Notification of intention to reduce height by 4m and reduce widths by 2m (all round) on 1 no. Leyland Cypress tree (T1). Reduce height by 3m and redcue widths by 1.5m (all round) on 1 no. Silver Maple tree (T2).

Sutton & Barlavington

SDNP/25/01579/TCA: The Finches, Barlavington Lane, Sutton. Notification of intention to fell 1 no. Spruce tree (T1).

SDNP/25/01652/LIS: Forge House, The Street, Sutton. Replacement of 8 no. windows.

West Dean

SDNP/25/01725/PNTEL: Telecommunications Mast, Land South of Colworth Farm, The Grinch, West Dean. Regulation 5 notification - existing 15m lattice tower to be extended to 21m, installation of 3 no.ERS brackets, remove existing 3 no. antennas and replaced with 3 no. proposed antennas, remove existing 3 no. ERS and replace with 9 no. new ERS, install VARI rack in cabin and ancillary equipment.