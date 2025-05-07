South Downs planning applications: April 30 to May 7

The latest plans submitted to South Downs National Park Authority

The following planning applications have been made to South Downs National Park Authority between April 30 and May 7.

For more information about the planning applications below visit the South Downs National Park Authority website – or take a look at last week’s planning applications from across the Chichester district on the Sussex World website at www.sussexworld.co.uk

Bury

SDNP/25/01132/FULL Foxbury, West Burton Lane, Bury. Oak framed storage building for feed, bedding and mess.

SDNP/25/00938/TPO: Rose Cottage , West Burton Road, West Burton. Crown reduce by 2m (all round) on 1 no. Beech tree (T1). Fell 1 no. Cherry tree (T2). Both within Area, A1 subject to BY/61/00112/TPO.

Duncton

SDNP/25/01848/PNTEL: Telecommunications Mast, Littleton Farm, A285 Selhurst Park Road to Droke Lane, Upwaltham. Notification Under the Electronic Communications Code (Conditions and Restrictions) Regulations 2003 (As Amended) for removal of existing 3 no. antennas and installation of 3 no. antennas, install 12 no. ERS and install vari rack in cabin.

Elsted and Treyford

SDNP/25/01845/PNTEL: Grass Verge at Entrance of Elsted Village Hall, Station Road, Elsted. Regulation 5 notification under The Electronic Communications Code (Conditions and restrictions) (Amendment) Regulations 2017 for the installation of 1 no. 9m light wooden pole (ref: OGEA17312045).

Fernhurst

SDNP/25/01757/APNB: Land East Of Surney Fish Farm , Surney Hatch Lane, Fernhurst. Agricultural building for storage use.

SDNP/25/01661/LDP: Lodge Cottage, Ropes Lane, Fernhurst. Single storey rear extension.

Fittleworth

SDNP/25/00919/TCA: Lavender Cottage , Lower Street, Fittleworth. Notification of intention to fell 1 no. Tulip tree.

Funtington

SDNP/25/01697/HOUS: 9 Church Lane, Funtington. Alterations to fenestration and removal of west chimney stack. Addition of 2 no. roof lights.

Graffham

SDNP/25/01587/LIS: Ambersham Farmhouse , Selham Road, South Ambersham, Graffham. Demolition of existing lean-to conservatory and erection of garden room, together with repair and restoration works to fenestration and rainwater goods and internal alterations.

SDNP/25/01608/LIS: Ambersham Farmhouse , Selham Road, South Ambersham, Graffham. Internal and external repair works.

Harting

SDNP/25/01692/FUL: Land to The rear of, Loppers Ash, New Lane, South Harting. Erection of 7 dwellings, with associated gardens, access, parking, drainage and landscaping.

SDNP/25/00960/HOUS: Leavers Cottage , North Lane, South Harting. New conservatory to west elevation, and single storey extension to existing annex to form studio.

Kirdford

SDNP/25/01398/HOUS: East House , Hawkhurst Court, Kirdford. Single storey extension.

Midhurst

SDNP/25/01701/LDP: Little Hesworth, Carron Lane, Midhurst, Proposed lawful development - erection of single storey rear extension following demolition of rear lean-to conservatory. Erection of 3 no. porches. Conversion of garage. New windows and doors at ground floor.

SDNP/25/01243/LIS: Spring Cottage , 6 Duck Lane, Midhurst. Change location of boiler to first floor.