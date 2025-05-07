South Downs planning applications: April 30 to May 7
Bury
SDNP/25/01132/FULL Foxbury, West Burton Lane, Bury. Oak framed storage building for feed, bedding and mess.
SDNP/25/00938/TPO: Rose Cottage , West Burton Road, West Burton. Crown reduce by 2m (all round) on 1 no. Beech tree (T1). Fell 1 no. Cherry tree (T2). Both within Area, A1 subject to BY/61/00112/TPO.
Duncton
SDNP/25/01848/PNTEL: Telecommunications Mast, Littleton Farm, A285 Selhurst Park Road to Droke Lane, Upwaltham. Notification Under the Electronic Communications Code (Conditions and Restrictions) Regulations 2003 (As Amended) for removal of existing 3 no. antennas and installation of 3 no. antennas, install 12 no. ERS and install vari rack in cabin.
Elsted and Treyford
SDNP/25/01845/PNTEL: Grass Verge at Entrance of Elsted Village Hall, Station Road, Elsted. Regulation 5 notification under The Electronic Communications Code (Conditions and restrictions) (Amendment) Regulations 2017 for the installation of 1 no. 9m light wooden pole (ref: OGEA17312045).
Fernhurst
SDNP/25/01757/APNB: Land East Of Surney Fish Farm , Surney Hatch Lane, Fernhurst. Agricultural building for storage use.
SDNP/25/01661/LDP: Lodge Cottage, Ropes Lane, Fernhurst. Single storey rear extension.
Fittleworth
SDNP/25/00919/TCA: Lavender Cottage , Lower Street, Fittleworth. Notification of intention to fell 1 no. Tulip tree.
Funtington
SDNP/25/01697/HOUS: 9 Church Lane, Funtington. Alterations to fenestration and removal of west chimney stack. Addition of 2 no. roof lights.
Graffham
SDNP/25/01587/LIS: Ambersham Farmhouse , Selham Road, South Ambersham, Graffham. Demolition of existing lean-to conservatory and erection of garden room, together with repair and restoration works to fenestration and rainwater goods and internal alterations.
SDNP/25/01608/LIS: Ambersham Farmhouse , Selham Road, South Ambersham, Graffham. Internal and external repair works.
Harting
SDNP/25/01692/FUL: Land to The rear of, Loppers Ash, New Lane, South Harting. Erection of 7 dwellings, with associated gardens, access, parking, drainage and landscaping.
SDNP/25/00960/HOUS: Leavers Cottage , North Lane, South Harting. New conservatory to west elevation, and single storey extension to existing annex to form studio.
Kirdford
SDNP/25/01398/HOUS: East House , Hawkhurst Court, Kirdford. Single storey extension.
Midhurst
SDNP/25/01701/LDP: Little Hesworth, Carron Lane, Midhurst, Proposed lawful development - erection of single storey rear extension following demolition of rear lean-to conservatory. Erection of 3 no. porches. Conversion of garage. New windows and doors at ground floor.
SDNP/25/01243/LIS: Spring Cottage , 6 Duck Lane, Midhurst. Change location of boiler to first floor.
