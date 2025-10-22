South Downs planning applications from October 15 to 22

The following planning applications have been made to South Downs National Park Authority between October 15 and 22.

Ebernoe

SDNP/25/04058/APNB: Copse Green, London Road, Ebernoe. Venison store.

Petworth

SDNP/25/04030/FUL: Land South of Rothermead, Rothermead, Petworth. Full Planning Application for the Construction of 9 dwellings and associated access road, parking and landscaping.

Boxgrove

SDNP/25/04012/HOUS: Warehead House , A285 Tinwood Lane To Thicket Lane, Halnaker, Boxgrove. Demolition of orangery and conservatory, rebuild first floor of annexe, 2 no. window and a porch. External alterations to the garage doors with associated landscape works including new flint boundary wall and replacement permeable driveway surface.

Easebourne

SDNP/25/03704/FUL: Cowdray House, Cowdray Park, Easebourne. Alterations and extensions (new link building and glazed roof pergola) to create wellness centre to be used in association with the use of Cowdray House for private events.

SDNP/25/03705/LIS: Cowdray, The Cowdray Estate. Alterations and extensions (new link building and glazed roof pergola) to create wellness centre to be used in association with the use of Cowdray House for private events.

SDNP/25/04128/PNTEL: Trumpers, Upperfield, Easebourne. The Electronic Communications Code (Conditions and restrictions) Regulations 2003 (as amended) – Regulation 5 Notice of Intention to Install 1no. 9m medium wooden pole.

SDNP/25/04160/TPO: 18 Hurst Park, Easebourne. Crown reduce by 3m (all round) to suitable growth points on 3 no. Oak trees (quoted as T1-T3) within Group, G1 subject to EB/03/00415/TPO.

Ebernoe

SDNP/25/03983/CND: Wassell Barn, Streels Lane, Ebernoe. Proposed side extension. Section 73 application to vary Condition 2 (approved plans) of householder planning permission SDNP/22/05296/HOUS (APP/Y9507/D/24/3354150) - Amendments to the permitted side extension to include an increase in length.

Elsted and Treyford

SDNP/25/03963/TCA: Mill Barn, Sheepwash, Elsted. Notification of intention to reduce lower north sector by approx. 3-4m (branches hanging low over road) and reduce remaining crown by 20% (height down to 6.5m and widths to 2.2-2.5m) on 1 no. Red Oak tree (T1).

Fernhurst

SDNP/25/03985/LIS: Baldwins , Ropes Lane, Fernhurst. Replacement of rear bay window with new door opening and internal alterations including removal of 2 no. walls, blocking-up of door opening and relocation of WC on ground floor level, and removal of section of wall, blocking-up of door and erection of new wall to create en suite on first floor level.

SDNP/25/04034/LIS: Lowder Mill, Bell Vale Lane, Fernhurst. Internal alterations and repairs to remove modern fabric and replace with breathable materials such as removing the concrete floor build-up and replacing with limecrete and incorporating underfloor heating to the ground floor. Replacement of external uPVC guttering and downpipes with painted cast iron. Replacement of modern bay window with French doors on East Elevation.

Funtington

SDNP/25/03762/FUL: The Stables, Adsdean Park Road, Adsdean, Funtington. Conversion of 1 no. stable block (part ground floor) and reconfiguration of apartment (part ground floor and first floor) into 1 no. dwelling.

SDNP/25/03763/LIS: The Stables, Adsdean Park Road, Adsdean, Funtington. Convertion of 1 no. stable block (part ground floor) and reconfiguration of apartment (part ground floor and first floor) into 1 no. dwelling.

Harting

SDNP/25/03869/TCA: 2 Jenny Lake Row, The Street, South Harting. Notification of intention to reduce height and east sector by 1m, reduce north and south sectors by 1.5m, reduce west sector by 2m and crown thin overall canopy by 10% on 1 no. Yew tree (T1).

SDNP/25/04051/TCA:The Glebe, The Street, South Harting. Notification of intention to fell 1 no. Beech (T1).

SDNP/25/04052/TCA: Belmont, 1 The Street, South Harting. Notification of intention to reduce crown by 1m to 1 no. Cherry tree (T1), reduce crown by 0.5m to 1 no. Bay tree (T2) and reduce crown by 2m to 1 no. Willow tree (T3).

Lavant

SDNP/25/04105/PA16: Telecommunications Mast, Lavant Pumping Station, Lavant Down Road, Mid Lavant. Removal and replacement of existing 20.75m monopole supporting 3no. antennas, 1no 0.3m dish with 22.90m monopole supporting 3no. antennas, 1no. 0.6m dish, and 1no. relocated 0.3m dish, and ancillary development thereto within existing fenced compound.

Lurgashall

SDNP/25/03802/LIS: Green Cottage, High Hamstead Lane, Lurgashall. Underpinning of south west extension and re-building of east gable wall.

Midhurst

SDNP/25/04063/TPO: 10 Goodwood Close, Midhurst. Re-pollard to old pollard points by removing up to 3m on 1 no. Oak tree (T1) within Area, A1, subject to 76/01098/TPO.

Milland

SDNP/25/03641/TPO: Field House, Wheatsheaf Enclosure, Milland. Crown lift by up to 8m (above ground level) on 2 no. Douglas Fir trees (T1 & T2) and 1 no. Scots Pine tree (T3) and crown reduce by approx. 10m on 2 no. Beech trees (T4 & T6). All subject to ML/96/00721/TPO.

Petworth

SDNP/25/03523/HOUS: Lantern Cottage, Byworth Road, Byworth, Petworth. Construction of garage and carport..

SDNP/25/04099/TCA: 20 Pound Street, Petworth. Notification of intention to fell 1 no. Pittosporum tree (T1).

Rogate

SDNP/25/03904/FUL: The Log Cabin, Fyning Hill, Dangstein Road, Rogate. Demolition and replacement of existing log cabin with a larger log cabin.

SDNP/25/04026/TCA: Pond House, North Street, Rogate. Notification of intention to re-pollard (back to the previous reduction points) on 1 no. Willow tree (T1) and crown thin by 15% on 1 no. Apple tree (T2)..

SDNP/25/04153/HEDG: Sewage Works, Garbitts Lane, Rogate. Removal of 15m hedgerow located at Gabbitts Lane.

Trotton With Chithurst

SDNP/25/04163/OHL: Land adjacent to Aylings Garden Centre, Trotton. Application for consent under Section 37 of the Electricity Act 1989 for a proposal to to upgrade 4 spans of existing overhead electricity cable from single phase to 3 phase.

Upwaltham

SDNP/25/02488/CND: St Marys Farm , A285 Selhurst Park Road To Droke Lane, Upwaltham. Demolition of existing stables/straw and hay storage building and replacement building - (Variation of Condition 3 of Planning Permission SDNP/22/01909/FUL to vary materials by replacing the prestressed concrete walling with Concrete block and red brick masonry.

Wisborough Green

SDNP/25/01688/FUL: Old Spencers, Crimbourne Lane, Wisborough Green. Replacement structure for tractor and trailer, two stables and haystore.

