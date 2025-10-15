South Downs planning applications from October 8 to 15

The following planning applications have been made to South Downs National Park Authority between October 8 and 15.

Boxgrove

SDNP/25/04013/LIS: Warehead House, A285 Tinwood Lane To Thicket Lane, Halnaker, Boxgrove. Demolition of orangery and conservatory, rebuild first floor of annexe, 2 no. window and a porch. External alterations to the garage doors with associated landscape works including new flint boundary wall and replacement permeable driveway surface.

Bury

SDNP/25/03936/TPO: Ducklings, Church Lane, Bury. Fell 1 no. Scots Pine tree (T1) subject to By/12/00198/TPONP.

Fernhurst

SDNP/25/03767/TCA: Fernhurst Cemetery, Church Road, Fernhurst. Notification of intention to crown reduce by 2-3m on 1 no. Common Walnut tree (T1870). Reduce height by approx. 0.5m and reduce east and west sector/sides by 0.4m on 1 no Laurel hedge (H1), reducing height by approx. 1-1.5m protruding mixed tree species of 2 no. hawthorn trees and 1 no. Ornamental Cherry tree growing within Laurel hedge, on eastern boundary.

Fittleworth

SDNP/25/02915/FUL: Pump House Barn, Coates Lane, Fittleworth. Change of use of agricultural land for an external area in association with a children's nursery. New vehicular access and paddock gazing.

Harting

SDNP/25/03933/TCA: Coach House, The Street To Tipper Lane, South Harting. Notification of intention to reduce east sector by up to 5m on 1 no. Sycamore tree (T1). Reduce east sector by 3m on 1 no. Copper Beech tree (T2). Reduce height down to 5m on 1 no. Hedge (G1).

Lavant

SDNP/25/03958/CND: Eastmead Industrial Estate, Lavant. Removal or Variation of Condition 2 (Plans) of Planning Approval SDNP/22/02514/CND.

Lynchmere

SDNP/25/03575/CND: Highfield School, Highfield Lane, Linchmere. Replacement grounds maintenance building and yard, and all associated works (Variation of conditions 2 and 10 of permission SDNP/21/00759/FUL - design amendments and reconfiguration of external lighting and additional bollard lighting - (Variation of Conditions 2, 4 and 11 of Planning Permission SDNP/23/04102/CND for reduced yard size, removal of internal mezzanine level, variations to internal layout, alterations to fenestration and reduction in lighting fixtures).

Lodsworth

SDNP/25/03858/TCA: Court Cottage, Church Lane, Lodsworth. Notification of intention to prune crown (all round) in order to remove mistletoe out of branch network on 1 no. Handkerchief tree (T1). Crown reduce by up to 4m on 2 no. Magnolia tree (T2 and T3). Crown reduce by up to 5m on 1 no. Cherry tree (T4). Crown reduce by up to 4m and crown lift to 2m on 1 no. Cornus tree (T5).

Midhurst

SDNP/25/04046/FTP: Causeway Bridge, Cowdray Ruins, North Street, Midhurst. Diversion of public footpath to accommodate works relating to SDNP/25/01869/FUL.

Stedham With Iping

SDNP/25/04002/TCA: North End House, 19 The Street, Stedham. Notification of intention to fell 1 no. 1 Apple tree and 1 no. Hazel tree.

Sutton & Barlavington

SDNP/25/03987/TCA: Browns House, The Street, Sutton. Notification of intention to fell 1 no. Cherry Tree (T1).

SDNP/25/03938/LDP: Burton Hill Barn, Burton Park Road, Barlavington. Lawful development certificate for siting of Caravan to provide additional accommodation for Homeowners.