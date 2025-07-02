South Downs planning applications: Here’s the latest list of submissions across the district

The following planning applications have been made to South Downs National Park Authority between June 18 and 25.

For more information about the planning applications below visit the Chichester District Council or South Downs National Park Authority websites – or take a look at last week’s planning applications from across the Chichester district on the Sussex World website at www.sussexworld.co.uk

Easebourne

SDNP/25/02115/HOUS: 20 Fox Road, Easebourne. Two storey side extension and front porch to replace existing single storey extension.

SDNP/25/02164/HOUS: Mulberry Corner , 6A Crossways, Easebourne. Single storey rear and side extension.

Elsted and Treyford

SDNP/25/02455/HOUS: The Platt, Sheepwash, Elsted. Replace a section of existing timber fence with a flint wall wall to west boundary.

SDNP/25/02538/LDP: Downlands, Redlands Lane, Elsted. Proposed single storey rear extension (4m maximum depth) and external landscaping.

Harting

SDNP/25/02491/LIS: West Harting House and Cottage (annexe), West Harting Street, West Harting. Return/revert dwelling and cottage annexe to a single dwelling to include associated internal alterations and external alterations to include removal of rear conservatory, reinstatement of a doorway, removal of supported canopy and a modern stone wall increasing/extending hedge line on front (east) elevation, and removal of a rear garden dividing hedge.

Lodsworth

SDNP/25/02387/HOUS: Hilltop, Highstead Lane, Bexley Hill, Lodsworth. Erection of a car port and associated works.

SDNP/25/02541/TCA: The Old Vicarage, Vicarage Lane, Lodsworth. Notification of intention to fell 3 no. Conifer trees (T1, T2 & T4) and 1 no. Beech tree (T5), and reduce crown by approx. 2-3m on 1 no. Beech tree (T3).

SDNP/25/02580/CND: Land to South of Lodsworth Water Supply Works, The Street, Lodsworth. Proposed extension to Lodsworth Water Supply Works and installation of 2 no. Break Pressure Tanks, a Motor Control Centre and Pump Kiosk, Transformer Compound, Sampling Kiosk and Standby Generator, with associated landscape planting (Variation of condition 2 (approved plans) from planning permission SDNP/24/01931/FUL - Minor alterations to planting items within the WSW extension).

Petworth

SDNP/25/02323/HOUS: Queens Court, High Street, Petworth. Alterations to fenestration and construction of verandah to rear elevation.

SDNP/25/02524/ADV: Co-Operative, Market Square, Petworth. 1 no. internally illuminated digital display screen.

Rogate

SDNP/25/02361/CND: Little Durford, Durford Wood, Rogate. Demolition of existing 1 no. dwelling and erection of replacement dwelling - Variation of Condition 2 of Planning Permission SDNP/23/02553/FUL to include a replacement garage within the scheme - (Variation of Condition 2 of Planning Permission SDNP/24/02711/CND for increase to floor space and ridge height, with alterations to fenestration including 1 no. additional door opening on side elevations, 2 no. roof lights on front and rear elevations and 1 no. roof light on side elevations.

Stoughton

SDNP/25/01931/HOUS: The Manor House, Wildham Lane, Stoughton. Installation of a 32 no. panel ground-mounted photovoltaic array, greenhouse and associated landscaping works.

SDNP/25/01932/LIS: The Manor House, Wildham Lane, Stoughton. Installation of a 32 no. panel ground-mounted photovoltaic array, greenhouse and associated landscaping works.

Sutton & Barlavington

SDNP/25/01478/HOUS: Burton Hill Barn, Burton Park Road, Barlavington. Erection of oak framed outbuilding providing ancillary accommodation following the removal of existing storage building.