South Downs planning applications: May 14 to May 21
For more information about the planning applications below visit the South Downs National Park Authority website – or take a look at last week’s planning applications from across the Chichester district on the Sussex World website at www.sussexworld.co.uk
Bury
SDNP/25/01902/HOUS: Cokes Barn, West Burton Road, West Burton. Demolition of existing rear conservatory and erection of a replacement single storey rear extension.
SDNP/25/01937/TCA: Papplewick, Houghton Lane, Bury. Notification of intention to fell 2 no. Leyland Cypress trees (quoted as T1). Crown reduce by 1m on 1 no. Holm Oak tree (quoted as T2). Reduce height by up to 1m on 1 no. Laurel Hedge (T3) reducing/shaping south sector end by 50% (creating curved finish) removing 4 no. small Hornbeam trees within.
Duncton
SDNP/25/01960/HOUS: 14 Willett Close, Duncton. Proposed rear extension with covered walkway.
Easebourne
SDNP/25/01722/LIS: 111 Vanzell Cottage, Dodsley Lane, Easebourne. Removal of existing chimney and partial tiling, installation of cavity drain tanking system alongside associated internal alterations.
Fittleworth
SDNP/25/01602/LIS: The Swan Inn, Lower Street, Fittleworth. Repair and alterations to 1 no. chimney stack (chimney no. 2) including removal of chimney pots and installation of sussex cap.
SDNP/25/01858/HOUS: St Marys Cottage, St Marys Drive, Fittleworth. Demolition of existing conservatory and garage, construction of a single storey side extension, outbuilding and greenhouse. Refurbishment of existing property including replacement of existing casement windows. Landscaping works including alterations to existing driveway and creation of new parking area.
SDNP/25/01859/LIS: St Marys Cottage, St Marys Drive, Fittleworth. Demolition of existing conservatory and garage, construction of a single storey side extension, outbuilding and greenhouse. Refurbishment of existing property including replacement of existing casement windows. Landscaping works including alterations to existing driveway and creation of new parking area.
SDNP/25/02027/PNTEL: Telecommunications Installation, The Warren, Bedham Lane, Fittleworth. Notification for proposed base station installation.
Funtington
SDNP/25/01988/PA3R: Estate Office, West Stoke Farm, Downs Road, West Stoke, Funtington. Prior Approval under class R permitted development - change of use of barn for class B8 storage use.
Lavant
SDNP/25/01032/CND: Play Area, Churchmead Close, Mid Lavant. New pedestrian bridge over the River Lavant providing access from mid Lavant via a footpath alongside the river to the village green - (variation of Condition 2 of Planning Permission SDNP/22/03047/FUL – for alterations to bridge design).
SDNP/25/01208/CCC: The Great Barn, Pook Lane, Lavant. Confirmation of compliance of all conditions to planning permission LV/104/87LB and LV/88/85.
Lynchmere
SDNP/25/01769/HOUS: 42 Hammer Hill, Linchmere. Front porch extension, part single, part two storey, part first floor rear extensions following removal of existing conservatory.
SDNP/25/01923/TCA: Runa, Danley Lane, Linchmere. Notification of intention to fell 1 no. Turkey Oak tree (T1). Crown reduce back to previous points and crown thin by 10% on 1 no. Turkey Oak tree (T2).
Stedham With Iping
SDNP/25/01788/FUL: 16 & 17 The Street, Stedham. Reinstatement and change of use from one dwelling to two dwellings.