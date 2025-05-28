South Downs planning applications: May 21 to May 28

The following planning applications have been made to South Downs National Park Authority between May 21 and May 28.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

For more information about the planning applications below visit the South Downs National Park Authority website – or take a look at last week’s planning applications from across the Chichester district on the Sussex World website at www.sussexworld.co.uk

East Lavington

SDNP/25/01941/CND: Seaford College, The Drive, East Lavington. 8 no. new tennis courts and replacement of existing tennis courts with all-weather hockey pitch together with creation of overflow car parking and associated work. Application under Section 73 to vary Condition 4 (surface water drainage disposal) of planning permission SDNP/22/04467/FUL to allow for work to commence on the new tennis courts first and the hockey pitches to be completed at a later date, adding a further condition to reflect this.

The latest planning applications submitted to South Downs National Park Authority

Funtington

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

SDNP/25/01777/TCA: The Walled Garden, Common Road, Funtington. Notification of intention to reduce height by 3m and reduce south, east and north sectors by 2-3m and west sector by 3-4m on 1 no. Cherry tree (T7), reduce height by 8-10m, reduce all sectors by 3-4m on 1 no. Ash tree (T6) and reduce height by 3m and reduce all sectors by 1m on 1 no. Pittisporum tree (T1).

Graffham

SDNP/25/02083/TCA: The Rectory, Graffham Street, Graffham. Notification of intention to fell 1 no. Ash tree (T1).

Lavant

SDNP/25/01816/HRA: 6 Heron Close, Lavant. Regulation 77 of the Habitats and Species Regulations (HRA) in relation to installation of roof solar panels - Preliminary Bat Roost Assessment.

SDNP/25/01829/HRA: 6 St Nicholas Road, Mid Lavant. Regulation 77 application - preliminary bat roost assessment report.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

SDNP/25/01901/HRA: 19 Heron Close, Lavant. Regulation 77 application - preliminary bat roost assessment report.

Lynchmere

SDNP/25/01990/HOUS: Gillhams Wood, Gillhams Lane, Linchmere. Replacement of 1 no. door on south elevation and 1 no. door on east elevation.

SDNP/25/02021/TCA: High Meadow, Danley Lane, Linchmere. Notification of intention to fell 2 no. Silver birch trees (T1 & T2).

Midhurst

SDNP/25/00840/HOUS: 6 Poplar Way, Midhurst. Single storey side extension with front porch and alterations to fenestration. Rear and side extensions to existing detached garage.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

SDNP/25/02040/TCA: Granville House, Market Square, Midhurst. Notification of intention to reduce height by 30% on 1 no. Magnolia tree (T1), 1 no. Birch tree (T2), 1 no. Black Locust tree (T3), 1 no. Box Alder tree (T4) and 2 no. Black Locust trees (T5 and T6).

Milland

SDNP/25/01976/LIS: Old Kingsham Farm, Cooks Pond Road, Milland. Replacement windows.

Petworth

SDNP/25/02005/LIS: Swan House, Flat 2, Saddlers Row, Petworth. Internal repairs and renewals including replacement bathrooms and kitchen, upgrade of the mechanical and electrical services including new column radiators and repairs and redecoration of all existing walls ceilings and joinery.

Singleton

SDNP/25/01812/HRA: 6 Church Way, Singleton. Regulation 77 application - preliminary bat roost assessment report.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

SDNP/25/01818/HRA: 13 Bankside, Charlton Road, Singleton. Regulation 77 application - preliminary bat roost assessment report.

SDNP/25/01840/HRA: 8 Church Way, Singleton. Regulation 77 of the Habitats and Species Regulations (HRA) in relation to the installation of loft insulation and solar panels on roof - Preliminary Bat Roost Assessment..

Tillington

SDNP/25/02014/TCA: Tillington House, Tillington Road, Tillington. Notification of intention to fell 1 no. Lime tree (quoted as T1). Remove 1 no. large stem (leaning against inside of garden wall along roadside) on 1 no. Tulip tree (quoted as T2) Crown reduce by up to 3m on 1 no. Eucalyptus tree (quoted as T3).