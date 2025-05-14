South Downs planning applications: May 7 to May 14

The following planning applications have been made to South Downs National Park Authority between April 30 and May 7.

For more information about the planning applications below visit the South Downs National Park Authority website – or take a look at last week’s planning applications from across the Chichester district on the Sussex World website at www.sussexworld.co.uk

Bury

SDNP/25/01947/HOUS: 6 Norfolk Cottages, The Street, Bury. Rear conservatory and garden room.

SDNP/25/01903/LIS: Cokes Barn, West Burton Road, West Burton. Demolition of existing rear conservatory and erection of a replacement single storey rear extension.

Elsted and Treyford

SDNP/25/01899/PNTEL: Elsted Village Hall, Station Road, Elsted. Regulation 5 - to install 1 no. 9m light wooden pole.

Fernhurst

SDNP/25/01863/TCA: The Millhanger Lickfold Road, Fernhurst, Notification of intention to fell 1 no. Norway spruce tree (T1).

Fittleworth

SDNP/25/01573/LIS: Mants, Wakestone Lane, Bedham, Wisborough Green. Proposed external installation of an air source heat pump adjacent to the existing studio building.

Funtington

SDNP/25/01824/HOUS: Douglas House, Downs Road, West Stoke, Funtington. Construction within existing private garden area, of detached new subterranean indoor swimming pool and gym, with external sunken terrace at same level, together with plant and storage room, including part reinstatement of lawn area and new landscaping.

SDNP/25/01940/PNCOUF: West Stoke Farm, Downs Road, West Stoke, Funtington. Change of use from agricultural storage to offices.

Harting

SDNP/25/01139/TCA: Flood Pond Cottage, East Harting Street, East Harting. Notification of intention to crown reduce by 4m on 1 no. Sycamore tree (T1) and reduce heights by up to 8m and reduce widths by 3m on 3 no. Western Red Cedar trees.

SDNP/25/01893/TPO: Oaklands House, Greenfields Close, Nyewood, South Harting. Fell 1 no. Oak tree (T1) within Area, A1 subject to HT/71/00556/TPO.

Heyshott

SDNP/25/01633/CND: Dunford House, Dunford Hollow, West Lavington, Change of use of conference and training centre (C2 Use Class) to conference and training centre (C2 Use Class), events venue (Sui Generis) and heritage information area (F1(c) Use Class) with public access (number of days tbc) and replacement manager's accommodation (Variation of condition 2 from planning application SDNP/22/05477/FUL - Amendments to plans including internal, external and landscaping alterations).

Lavant

SDNP/25/01621/HOUS: 56 A286 Sheepwash Lane To West Stoke Road, Mid Lavant. Proposed single storey rear/side extension.

SDNP/25/01622/LIS: 56 A286 Sheepwash Lane To West Stoke Road, Mid Lavant. Proposed single storey rear/side extension.

Lynchmere

SDNP/25/01792/TCA: Danley Hill, Danley Lane, Linchmere. Notification of intention to reduce heights by approx. 8-9m on 2 no. Oak trees (T1 & T2).

Marden

SDNP/25/01094/FUL: The Old Farmhouse, East Marden Road, North Marden. Remove 1 no. stable and tack room, converting remaining stable into a garden storage shed. Siting of 1 no. moveable shepherd's hut to be used as ancillary accommodation and for short term holiday let, and associated works.

Midhurst

SDNP/25/01869/FUL: Town Meadow, Cowdray Ruins, North Street, Midhurst. Environmental enhancements, including wetland creation, river restoration, the creation of a boardwalk, and replacement pedestrian gates for the Causeway

SDNP/25/01656/HOUS: 11 The Rockeries, Petersfield Road, Midhurst. Single storey rear extension.,

SDNP/25/01699/LIS: Midhurst Sports House , West Street, Midhurst. Replacement of shopfront (like for like) to include double glazing and an additional mullion in the left hand panel.

Petworth

SDNP/25/01591/HOUS: Woodbridge, 39 Sheepdown Drive, Petworth. Detached garage.

Rogate

SDNP/25/01448/LDE: Coloured Ponds, Bull Hill, Rogate. Existing lawful development certificate for separate self-contained dwelling.

Singleton

SDNP/25/01351/HOUS: Childown A286 Cobblers Row To Middlefield, Singleton. Installation of new oil fired boiler with new external flue to rear elevation.

SDNP/25/01352/LIS: Childown, A286 Cobblers Row To Middlefield, Singleton. Installation of new oil fired boiler with new external flue to rear elevation.

Sutton & Barlavington

SDNP/25/01498/HOUS: Burton Hill Barn, Burton Park Road, Barlavington. Erection of oak framed garage with storage space.

West Dean

SDNP/25/01804/DEM: Colworth Farm , The Grinch, West Dean. Partial demolition of an agricultural building.