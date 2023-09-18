BREAKING
NHS approves new treatment for migraines
BBC, ITV, Channel 4 and Channel 5 announce smart TV platform - Freely
‘Absolute carnage’ at Butlin’s as flooding shuts down resort all week
Mystery as F-35 jet spotted at UK airport - diverting from carrier
'Beloved' comedian and mum dies of brain cancer, aged 35
Diners urged to contact emergency services after Botulism outbreak

Southern Water ‘charge sheet gets longer and longer’ says council’s newly appointed Water Champion

The newly appointed Water Champion at Lewes District Council has promised to hold Southern Water and South East Water to account after Cabinet councillors gave their unanimous approval for the new role.
By Izzi Vaughan
Published 18th Sep 2023, 11:12 BST
Updated 18th Sep 2023, 11:14 BST
Watch more videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Councillor Emily O’Brien, Cabinet Member for Climate, Nature and Food Systems, is the Council’s new Water Champion and will monitor the performance of both companies and report her findings to Full Council.

Councillor O’Brien said: “Like most residents in Lewes district and every other town and village in the south east, I have been appalled by some of the actions of Southern Water and South East Water over recent years.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"The Southern Water charge sheet just gets longer and longer after the BBC’s revelations last week about illegal dry spilling of sewage. Our rivers and sea water are under threat like never before and I won’t hesitate to do what I can in this role to expose any malpractice by either company.”

The Council declared a water emergency in July 2023.

Related topics:Southern WaterLewes District Council