Southern Water ‘charge sheet gets longer and longer’ says council’s newly appointed Water Champion
Councillor Emily O’Brien, Cabinet Member for Climate, Nature and Food Systems, is the Council’s new Water Champion and will monitor the performance of both companies and report her findings to Full Council.
Councillor O’Brien said: “Like most residents in Lewes district and every other town and village in the south east, I have been appalled by some of the actions of Southern Water and South East Water over recent years.
"The Southern Water charge sheet just gets longer and longer after the BBC’s revelations last week about illegal dry spilling of sewage. Our rivers and sea water are under threat like never before and I won’t hesitate to do what I can in this role to expose any malpractice by either company.”
The Council declared a water emergency in July 2023.