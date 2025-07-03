Adur District Council is considering selling Southwick Beach to Shoreham Port Authority.

Councillors are to discuss the potential sale at a meeting of Adur and Worthing councils’ joint strategic committee, which will be held at the Shoreham Centre, in Pond Road, Shoreham, on Tuesday, July 8.

A spokesperson said Adur District Council had listened to public feedback about the potential sale and that the was ‘open’ to selling its part of the beach and surrounding facilities as it ‘lacks the necessary funding to adequately invest into the current infrastructure or ensure the future protection of the shoreline’.

The spokesperson added: “As it already owns most of the surrounding land, Shoreham Port Authority has approached the council about the possibility of purchasing the site, which would include the promenade, public toilets, beach chalets and car park. The cafe would also be included in the transfer, which is independently operated on a long-term lease.

Adur District Council could sell part of Southwick Beach to Shoreham Port Authority. Picture: Adur & Worthing Councils

“Aware of its importance to local people and hearing public concerns, the council has highlighted the significance of the beach remaining publicly accessible to Shoreham Port Authority, which already owns and manages the majority of the public coastline leading to the Brighton and Hove border from Southwick Beach.

“Following public feedback about the possible transfer, Shoreham Port Authority has announced its commitment to retain public rights of access to the beach forever, should the sale be agreed.”

The council believes Shoreham Port would be the ideal custodian of the land because of its ‘key contribution to the local economy, its work with the community, its sustainable values and the fact it is the adjacent landowner’.

“Shoreham Port Authority, which owns most of the beach running alongside Basin Road South, also has the experience and resources to build coastal defences that will help protect the stretch of coastline for future generations,” the spokesperson added.

“Should a deal be agreed, the public facilities at Southwick Beach would be managed by Shoreham Port Authority. Existing contractual agreements with beach chalet tenants and the operator of Carats Cafe would be automatically assigned to Shoreham Port, which would be obligated to comply with the terms and conditions in place at the time of the transaction.”