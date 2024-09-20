Speed limit to be reduced to 30mph along Burgess Hill road

By Karen Dunn, local democracy reporter
Published 20th Sep 2024, 16:14 BST
A 30mph speed limit is to be introduced along part of London Road, in Burgess Hill.

West Sussex County Council received a request in 2023 that a 500m section between Waterside and the Jane Murray Way roundabout be dropped from 40mph to 30mph.

Now Joy Dennis, cabinet member for highways & transport, has given approval for the necessary Traffic Regulation Order to be made.

The council received seven objections to the scheme and one letter of support.

A 30mph speed limit is to be introduced along part of London Road, in Burgess Hill. Image: GoogleMaps

Objectors felt the change would be a waste of money – it will cost £3,000 to implement – was not needed due to pedestrian crossings along the road, and would make the road less safe.

A report to Mrs Dennis said that four slight and one serious injury collisions had been recorded on the stretch of road in the last five years.

The letter supporting the scheme said: “The 40mph speed limit on this length of road is not appropriate for an urban area and it is hoped the reduced speed limit will help alleviate these problems before someone is seriously injured.”

The council’s Road Safety Team manager also said the extension of the 30mph stretch was ‘a sensible introduction’ given the increase in traffic that housing developments in the area will bring.

The change will come into effect on September 30 unless it is called in for further discussion by councillors.

