Speed limits will be lowered to 20mph in Petworth and South Harting

Speed limits are to be reduced to 20mph in parts of Petworth and South Harting after applications were agreed by West Sussex County Council.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The council received a Community Highway Scheme (CHS) application in 2022 with the aspiration of reducing the speed limit from 30mph to 20mph in the core of Petworth, with a 50mph buffer on London Road to the north of the town.

This was with a view to improving road safety in Petworth and reducing air and noise pollution on the busy ‘A’ road routes through the town and in the town centre.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A proposal was developed that encompasses these roads and includes a 30mph buffer on Angel Street at the request of the police.

The speed limit is being reduced in Petworth. Photo: Kate Shemilt ks170997-3

The council said existing average speeds already generally meet the requirements for the proposed speed limits, and a scheme was developed for the area covered, using signing and lining alone to implement the lower limit.

During the statutory public consultation, 17 objections were received and six expressions of support, comprising one business and five residents.

Another CHS application was received in 2022 to reduce the speed limit from 30mph to 20mph in the village of South Harting.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A proposal was developed to introduce a 20mph within the village, including a 40mph buffer on the B2146 to the west of the village and a 30mph buffer to the south of the village.

An extension of the 30mph north to Bohemian Hollow and West Harting Road is also proposed. Again the council said existing average speeds generally already meet the requirements for the proposed speed limits, and the scheme has been developed using signing and lining alone to implement the lower limit for the area of the proposed speed limit. A post implementation speed survey will be carried out to confirm compliance and whether additional measures might be needed.

During the initial public consultation 31 responses were received of which 18 included comments of support and 13 objections.

A subsequent consultation looked to address many of these concerns and objections. From 13 objections, 12 were partly addressed, the council said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The subsequent consultation received no objections to the amended proposal.

Both schemes were approved by Cllr Joy Dennis, the Cabinet Member for Highways and Transport, having considered the objections.