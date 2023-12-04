Former Lewes councillor Ruth O’Keeffe MBE has embarked on walking the 630-mile length of the South West Coast Path to raise £150,000 to secure Landport Community Hub’s future.

Ruth has completed 11 out of the 70 stages from the list in the South West Coast Path handbook, firstly aiming to raise £15,000 towards the overall goal. By fundraising for this Lewes based hub, she hopes to keep the hub in the community’s hands.

Landport Community Hub is a registered charity which provides a safe and welcoming space for individuals and families to socialise, get support, learn new skills and make new friends.

Ruth said: “This incredible organisation provides vital resources and support to our community, and I hope to be able with your help to raise funds so that the building can be owned outright for the community. This journey is my personal Everest and is likely to take me quite a while to complete; there are 70 stages and I will be able to complete a maximum of 2 on each trip to the West Country.

“As I embark on this journey, I am reminded of the importance of coming together as a community to support one another. The Landport Community Hub is a shining example of this, providing a safe and welcoming space for individuals and families in need. By supporting this cause, you can make a real difference to the security of the many groups who call the Hub home, making sure it is always in community hands for them to meet there and provide vital services.”

Each week, it hosts Pippa’s Group, a nursery and a registered charity that never turns any child away with additional needs. Also the Youth Group, a registered charity, working with young people with additional challenges, and the Dance Academy, a community interest company which, as well as teaching dance, has become a large extended family for many of its students.

Other regular activities at the hub include Lewes Repair Cafe, Bounce Fit sessions, the Table Tennis Club, social and advice-giving services. It also hosts lots of Landport family events such as weddings, anniversaries and other celebrations.