Staggering rent arrears among traders on Crawley’s neighbourhood parades revealed
The council owns 11 of the town’s parades and is owed £532,000 in unpaid rent, with five of the traders owing a total of £366,000.
The figures were shared during a meeting of the full council on Wednesday (October 22) following a question from Bob Lanzer (Con, Pound Hill South & Worth).
Things have improved since the pandemic, when the amount owed almost doubled – peaking at £818,000 in 2022. Three of the five traders who owe the most now also owed the most back then.
Bob Noyce, cabinet member for resources, said: “The officers work hard with local businesses to ensure that debts are recovered whilst ensuring that local businesses can afford their repayments and are not forced out of business in these challenging economic times.”