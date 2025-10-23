Staggering rent arrears among traders on Crawley’s neighbourhood parades revealed

By Karen Dunn
Published 23rd Oct 2025, 17:10 BST
Rent arrears among traders on Crawley’s neighbourhood parades stands at more than half a million pounds.

The council owns 11 of the town’s parades and is owed £532,000 in unpaid rent, with five of the traders owing a total of £366,000.

The figures were shared during a meeting of the full council on Wednesday (October 22) following a question from Bob Lanzer (Con, Pound Hill South & Worth).

Things have improved since the pandemic, when the amount owed almost doubled – peaking at £818,000 in 2022. Three of the five traders who owe the most now also owed the most back then.

Langley Green, Northgate, and Tilgate Parades, in Crawley. Image: GoogleMapsplaceholder image
Langley Green, Northgate, and Tilgate Parades, in Crawley. Image: GoogleMaps

Bob Noyce, cabinet member for resources, said: “The officers work hard with local businesses to ensure that debts are recovered whilst ensuring that local businesses can afford their repayments and are not forced out of business in these challenging economic times.”

