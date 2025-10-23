Staggering rent arrears among traders on Crawley’s neighbourhood parades revealed

Rent arrears among traders on Crawley’s neighbourhood parades stands at more than half a million pounds.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The council owns 11 of the town’s parades and is owed £532,000 in unpaid rent, with five of the traders owing a total of £366,000.

The figures were shared during a meeting of the full council on Wednesday (October 22) following a question from Bob Lanzer (Con, Pound Hill South & Worth).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Things have improved since the pandemic, when the amount owed almost doubled – peaking at £818,000 in 2022. Three of the five traders who owe the most now also owed the most back then.

Langley Green, Northgate, and Tilgate Parades, in Crawley. Image: GoogleMaps

Bob Noyce, cabinet member for resources, said: “The officers work hard with local businesses to ensure that debts are recovered whilst ensuring that local businesses can afford their repayments and are not forced out of business in these challenging economic times.”