"Standing room only” at Seaford’s Civic Reception

The Mayor and Young Mayor of Seaford, Councillor Olivia Honeyman and Nia Waite, hosted a well-attended and commended Civic Reception at the Mercread Youth Centre on Sunday, October 8.

It was standing-room only when the Mayor kick started the event, welcoming the High Sheriff of East Sussex, Richard Bickersteth, and other dignitaries, representatives from partnership organisations and authorities, and members of the public.

The Mayor and Young Mayor set the scene, introducing their chosen charities The Mercread Youth Centre, The Youth Counselling Project, RNLI, and Seaford Lifeguards. Before highlighting the importance of the theme Youth Promotion, and handing over to the first performers, Rhapsody Artist Development.

Councillor Olivia Honeyman said: “It was a fantastic afternoon, and great to see so many people enjoying the civic reception with all the singing and dancing, thanks to everyone who participated in the event, and to everyone involved in organising the reception. We were pleased to raise awareness of the Mayor and Young Mayor’s charities, please support them.”

Nia Waite said: “It was such an amazing event and I really enjoyed it. It was such a lovely thing to do in our community and thank you to everyone who performed and attended. Seaford is full of talent and it was great to see it on show.”

After the musical numbers, attendees were treated to a dynamic set of dances performed by Bond School of Dance, followed by a Piano recital.

The Mercread Youth Centre hope to fundraise for the renovation of the Centre’s kitchen to support young people and community groups in learning essential kitchen and life skills. They will be holding a variety of fundraising events, the first being on Friday November 18 – a Curry and Quiz Night. Details can be found at www.facebook.com/MercreadYouthCentre

The Youth Counselling Project detailed its vital service to the young people of Seaford and how it has been supporting over 80 young people struggling with their mental health. They hold regular fundraisers which can be found at www.tycp.org.uk.

However, they are also always looking for help from others to support this growing service, such as IT support, website support, events/fundraising support. Should you be able to help, contact The Youth Counselling Project at www.tycp.org.uk/you-can-help

Following the break, everyone re-joined the room for an interactive, sensory music session performed by Music with Ruth. Students from Chyngton Primary School then performed a couple of up-beat numbers before it was time for the Young Mayor of Seaford’s charities to present.

They talked through the fantastic work of the RNLI and Seaford Lifeguards. To volunteer visit seafordlifeguards.org/join-us

1 . Seaford Civic Reception Music with Ruth Photo: Seaford Town Council

2 . Seaford Civic Reception Left to right: Deputy Young Mayor of Seaford Ella Yulle, Young Mayor of Seaford Nia Waite, Deputy Mayor of Seaford Sally Markwell, Mayor of Seaford Olivia Honeyman. Photo: Seaford Town Council

3 . Seaford Civic Reception Music with Ruth Photo: Seaford Town Council

4 . Seaford Civic Reception Bond School of Dance Photo: Seaford Town Council