Standing together against hate in East Sussex

East Sussex County Council is working with partners to raise awareness of hate crime during National Hate Crime Awareness Week.

The national awareness week starts on Saturday, 11 October and provides an opportunity to raise awareness of what hate crime is and the impact it has on victims and local communities, as well as encouraging those affected to report it.

A hate crime is when someone commits a crime which is motivated by hostility or prejudice based on the victim’s race, religion, disability, sexual orientation, transgender identity, or any other perceived difference.

Council officers from the Migrant Support and Safer East Sussex teams as well as Gypsy and Traveller staff will be joining partners including Sussex Police and the British Transport Police at events to educate communities on hate crime, the work being done to stop it and the importance of reporting any incidents.

Engagement events include Good Neighbour assemblies in SEND schools, an interfaith forum, Challenging Hate classroom workshops, and visits to local businesses and places of worship.

This year’s NHCAW theme focuses on disability hate and Adult Social Care staff have worked with members of the Involvement Matters Team, the council’s reference group for adults with a learning disability, to create an awareness video.

The film explains the discrimination faced by disabled people, how it makes them feel, how to report it, and how to get support. It will be used to train support staff and to raise awareness amongst people with a learning disability and their families as well as the general public.

Councillor Carl Maynard, lead member for Adult Social Care and health at East Sussex County Council, said: “National Hate Crime Awareness Week is a powerful reminder that everyone deserves to feel safe, respected, and included, with no exceptions.

“Whether it’s based on race, religion, disability, sexual orientation, or gender identity, hate has no place in our communities.

“The recent incidents we have seen locally and nationally have shown how important it is for us to stand up against hate crime and that we must work together to keep all our communities safe.”

People are urged to report hate crime, either to the police by calling 101 or online at www.sussex.police.uk/ro/report/hate-crime/information/v1/hate-crime/.

Hate crime can also be reported anonymously by calling Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or via their website at www.crimestoppers-uk.org.

Cllr Maynard continued: “If you witness or experience hate crime, don’t stay silent, report it and help make a difference.”

To view the awareness video produced by the Involvement Matters Team visit https://youtu.be/hsP1qZQzUUM