Still time to have your say on Crawley junction improvements

A consultation into junction improvements on the A2011 Crawley Avenue ends on January 7.

Upgrades to the Hazelwick and Tushmore junctions have been listed as a priority in West Sussex County Council’s transport plan 2022-2036.

Both roundabouts are incredibly busy, especially during peak hours, with a high number of accidents recorded, some of which have involved pedestrians and cyclists.

On top of that, the poor air quality and high traffic noise at the Hazelwick junction have led to it being designated an Air Quality Management Area.

Among the improvements being considered by the council are:

Two-way segregated cycle tracks

Smaller sections of shared use (ie walking and cycling) path where space is limited

Raised tables at side roads near the junctions to reduce speeds

Upgraded signal-controlled crossings for pedestrians and cyclists

Improvements to the bus gate across Tushmore roundabout, and provision of additional bus lanes at both junctions to improve bus journey times

Improvements to both junctions to make them safer for all users and reduce congestion, including road widening, improved signing and clearer road markings

Low noise road surfacing to reduce traffic noise

Lower speed limits on parts of the A2011 to improve road safety and reduce noise and vehicle emissions.

It’s early days for the proposals but the council would like to hear from residents to help develop things.

The scheme is part of plans to improve the county’s transport network, making it safer, easier and more convenient to walk, cycle and use public transport.

A council spokesman said: “Levels of bus use in Crawley are the highest in West Sussex and there is potential to grow this further. However, services experience delay and longer journey times through the Hazelwick and Tushmore junctions as a result of congestion at peak times.

“Facilities for pedestrians and cyclists at the Hazelwick junction are limited and some existing facilities at the Tushmore junction are not in line with the latest design guidance.

“These issues limit the attractiveness of public transport, cycling and walking which could be addressed by improvements to the junctions.”

The consultation is open until 11.55pm on January 7. Log on to The West Sussex County Council website to have your say.