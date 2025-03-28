Street names spruced up in Burgess Hill

The replaced street names since April 2024 are:
Priory Road
Clayton Drive
Leylands Park x 2
Civic Way
Fry Crescent
Valebridge Road
Queens Crescent
Livingstone Road
Maple Drive odd nos 117-161
Cox Grove x 2
St Peters Road
Junction Road
St Johns Avenue
Marle Avenue
Maple Drive
Barnside Avenue
Henry Burt Way
Rosebarn Close
Pheonix Rise Nos 40-48 evens
Drovers Way leading to Lurgashall and The Ridings
Firtoft Close
Victoria Way x 2
In addition to the plates, if a sign is in good condition but the cul-de-sac “T “ has faded we replace just that part.
A Town Council spokesperson said “some of the street names had become quite grubby or beyond repair and we have stepped up our programme to identify those in need of attention so that all the road names in the town look clean, welcoming and smart.”
If you see a road name plate damaged, faded or dirty and in need to repair, please report it to [email protected] , it may take a few months to replace it, but we will get it done as soon as possible.