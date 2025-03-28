Street names spruced up in Burgess Hill

The Maintenance Team at the Burgess Hill Town Council has been reviewing the street name plates around the town, some have been cleaned and 25 that were in need of a more permanent upgrade have been replaced. This is one of the services that the Town Council operates on behalf of Mid Sussex District Council, the costs to replace street nameplates is refunded by Mid Sussex and the Town Council staff do the work.

The replaced street names since April 2024 are:

Priory Road

Clayton Drive

Leylands Park x 2

Civic Way

Fry Crescent

Valebridge Road

Queens Crescent

Livingstone Road

Maple Drive odd nos 117-161

Cox Grove x 2

St Peters Road

Junction Road

St Johns Avenue

Marle Avenue

Maple Drive

Barnside Avenue

Henry Burt Way

Rosebarn Close

Pheonix Rise Nos 40-48 evens

Drovers Way leading to Lurgashall and The Ridings

Firtoft Close

Victoria Way x 2

In addition to the plates, if a sign is in good condition but the cul-de-sac “T “ has faded we replace just that part.

A Town Council spokesperson said “some of the street names had become quite grubby or beyond repair and we have stepped up our programme to identify those in need of attention so that all the road names in the town look clean, welcoming and smart.”

If you see a road name plate damaged, faded or dirty and in need to repair, please report it to [email protected] , it may take a few months to replace it, but we will get it done as soon as possible.

