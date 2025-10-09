'Strengthening the fight against fraud' - Arun District Council partners with Oxford Investigation Service

Councillor Matt Stanley said – chairman of audit, governance & standards – this partnership ‘reflects our commitment to protecting public funds’ and ‘ensuring that resources are used to support our residents and communities’. (Pic by Steve Robards/Sussex World)

Arun District Council now has a dedicated counter fraud service.

This is thanks to a partnership with Oxford City Council's specialist Oxford Investigation Service (OIS) – ‘strengthening the fight against fraud across Sussex’.

"OIS investigators are working in partnership with Arun to identify, prevent and investigate fraud against the council, help to protect vital public funds and ensure they are used to support residents and communities,” a council spokesperson said.

“OIS is a nationally recognised counter fraud team, with a strong record for delivering results for Oxford City Council as well as other authorities. Its investigators combine professional expertise with innovative approaches to protect services and tackle wrongdoing.”

Councillor Matt Stanley said – chairman of audit, governance & standards – this partnership ‘reflects our commitment to protecting public funds’ and ‘ensuring that resources are used to support our residents and communities’.

He added: “By combining local knowledge with national expertise, we are taking a proactive step in tackling fraud and safeguarding the integrity of our services."

Arun District Council's director of resources, Antony Baden, said fraud is ‘unacceptable and unfair on hardworking people’.

He added: “This is a partnership that will protect the public purse and deliver clear benefits for the council. OIS will help to protect front line services and benefit residents and business communities across the district."

Nigel Kennedy – group finance director at Oxford City Council – said working with Arun will ‘allow us to share our expertise’, support local officers and ‘ensure a strong and resilient approach to protecting public money’.

He added: “We are proud that Oxford Investigation Service is trusted by other councils to provide specialist counter fraud services.”

The service will run initially for three years, with ‘clear objectives’ to ‘increase fraud prevention, improve detection, and deliver value for money’.

Members of the public who suspect fraud are encouraged to report it via the Arun District Council website, email [email protected] or call 01903 737638.