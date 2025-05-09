Stuart is the New Town Mayor of Burgess Hill

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

At the annual Town Council on Tuesday 6th May, The Burgess Hill Town Council elected a new Town Mayor. At the end of two-years service Cllr Janice Henwood vacated the chair for newly elected Town Mayor Cllr Stuart Condie.

Stuart has been a Town Councillor since 2023, and has served as a County Councillor, standing down this year following a four year term. He represents the Brookleigh West ward on the Town Council which was a new ward in 2023.

Taking up the chain of Office, Stuart paid tribute to Janice for her stewardship of Council meetings and carrying out her duties so diligently over the past 2 years. On behalf of her fellow Councillors, Janice was presented with a Jasmine tree along with a subscription to private eye magazine. She stated how happy she was to have something that was “living” as a memento of her time in office.

The new Town Mayor also paid tribute to Cllr Tofojjul Hussein who stepped down as Deputy Mayor after three years, Cllr David Eggleton was elected to serve as Deputy Town Mayor for 2025/26.