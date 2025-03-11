Students take part in delivering improvement for local community following Eastbourne Borough Council collaboration

Students from East Sussex College Group have been getting hands-on work experience while delivering improvements for the local community, thanks to a collaboration with Eastbourne Borough Council and Mears, the council’s maintenance contractor.

Construction and Building Services students, led by brickwork lecturer Dan Cobby, have rebuilt a fallen wall between the grass verge and road in Linden Close, as the first project in the joint initiative.

Councillor Peter Diplock, Cabinet Member for Housing, said: "We are delighted to support these local students along their chosen career path. This collaboration not only benefits the young people by providing them with practical experience but also delivers tangible improvements for residents.”

Chris Tupper, Deputy Head of Curriculum Construction and Building Services at East Sussex College Group, said the partnership had been ‘fantastic’ for students.

Councillor Diplock (far left) with students and Mears staff rebuilding the fallen wall in Linden Close. Picture: Eastbourne Borough Council

He added: “Taking part in a real-world project has given them invaluable insight into the bricklaying profession and a greater understanding of the importance of planning and safety in construction”