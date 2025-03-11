Students take part in delivering improvement for local community following Eastbourne Borough Council collaboration
Construction and Building Services students, led by brickwork lecturer Dan Cobby, have rebuilt a fallen wall between the grass verge and road in Linden Close, as the first project in the joint initiative.
Councillor Peter Diplock, Cabinet Member for Housing, said: "We are delighted to support these local students along their chosen career path. This collaboration not only benefits the young people by providing them with practical experience but also delivers tangible improvements for residents.”
Chris Tupper, Deputy Head of Curriculum Construction and Building Services at East Sussex College Group, said the partnership had been ‘fantastic’ for students.
He added: “Taking part in a real-world project has given them invaluable insight into the bricklaying profession and a greater understanding of the importance of planning and safety in construction”